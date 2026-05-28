Ducati just launched its very own pod coffee machine to celebrate its 100th anniversary

QUICK SUMMARY Ducati has just launched a new pod coffee machine to celebrate its 100th anniversary. The Barista M3 by Ducati is made in collaboration with Cuisine Barista, and features carbon fibre materials in three colours. It’s available to pre-order for 1,599 Swiss Francs.

If you’re looking for a new pod coffee machine , why not make it one from Ducati?! You read that right – Ducati, the Italian motorcycle brand, has collaborated with Swiss company Cuisine Barista on its very own (and very expensive) pod coffee machine.

The Barista M3 by Ducati is in celebration of Ducati’s 100 year anniversary of Italian engineering. While the coffee maker is definitely a fitting tribute to the Italian brand, it struck me as funny that it used a Swiss coffee manufacturer to make the machine but never mind about that – what’s the actual machine like, I hear you ask.

Firstly, the Barista M3 by Ducati is a pod coffee machine and uses Nespresso Original pods as Cuisine Barista is known to specialise in Nespresso machines. The design is undeniably attractive with carbon fibre panelling throughout the styling, and Ducati badges dotted around it. Made from stainless steel, it’s available in black, white or red with the latter being my favourite.

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Speaking of carbon fibre, the Barista M3 by Ducati has been dubbed as the “only true carbon-fibre capsule coffee machine in the world.” While it’s a pod coffee machine and more suited for espressos, the Barista M3 by Ducati has a “world’s first in-cup milk frother” so you can make lattes, cappuccinos and other milk-based drinks.

Barista M3 1926 Limited Edition Carbon Fiber by Ducati - YouTube Watch On

The milk frother on the Barista M3 by Ducati is extremely clever. Users simply add their milk of choice in the steel cup, and put it in the cupholder for frothing. Using heat induction, the Barista M3 by Ducati froths milk expertly to your preferred temperature, and you can use it to make hot and cold foam.

The Barista M3 by Ducati is definitely advanced for a pod coffee machine, and gives you more control over your coffee making. It has a PID controller that maintains the right heat, which you can also adjust to your tastes. Users can select brewing temperature and flavour profile, too and the machine is quick to heat up in just seven seconds.

As you might expect, the Barista M3 by Ducati will cost you quite a bit. It’s on the higher end of the pod coffee machine budget, and will set you back 1,599 Swiss Francs which converts to around £1,500 / $2,000.

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