HoverAir’s long-awaited Aqua is finally available to buy globally, and it might still be one of the strangest and most interesting drone launches we’ve seen in years.

The brand first teased Aqua back in 2025, promising a fully waterproof flying camera designed specifically for watersports and marine adventures.

Now, after a successful crowdfunding campaign and months of anticipation, the self-flying drone has officially hit shelves in more than 50 countries.

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(Image credit: HoverAir)

The headline feature is, of course, the IP67 waterproof construction, allowing the Aqua to take off directly from the water, land on it, float if it crashes, and relaunch.

This is something no DJI models can do at the moment, but knowing the drone giant, an alternative might already be in the works.

Built for the waves

The water-based operation opens the door to aerial filming scenarios that are either extremely difficult or downright impossible with most consumer drones.

HoverAir is pitching Aqua as the ultimate hands-free camera companion for activities such as kayaking, wakeboarding, kitesurfing and paddleboarding.

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(Image credit: HoverAir)

The drone uses autonomous flight modes and subject tracking to follow users automatically, removing the need for a dedicated pilot.

According to the company, Aqua can track action at speeds up to 55km/h and withstand Level 7 winds, which is impressive considering the drone weighs under 250g.

It also packs fairly serious imaging hardware for such a compact machine, including a 1/1.28-inch CMOS sensor capable of shooting 4K video at up to 100 fps for slow-motion footage.

HoverAir says the drone also uses a hydrophobic lens coating, anti-fog technology and corrosion-resistant materials to survive harsher marine environments.

(Image credit: HoverAir)

One of the more intriguing additions is the new Lighthouse wearable controller, which creates what the company calls a “Virtual Tether” experience, essentially allowing you to control the drone hands-free while remaining focused on the activity itself.

The US misses out

Despite becoming available globally, HoverAir says Aqua is currently unavailable in the US due to “administrative and regulatory complexities”.

That means the drone is launching in markets including the UK and Europe first, while American buyers will have to wait for further updates.

Pricing starts at £1,129 for the Standard Combo and rises to £1,299 for the Fly More Combo, both at 20% off the recommended retail price.

Head over to HoverAir to find out more.