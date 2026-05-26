The Mission Series could redefine what a GoPro can be, but is it enough?

GoPro has been busy so far in 2026. Not because the company launched a flood of new products, but because it spent much of the year preparing for what might be its biggest release in years.

The Mission Series is the company’s most important product in years, not just because it uses a brand-new chip, but also because a lot is riding on its success. So, how good is it?

"It's not Hero 14. It's Mission 1."

Before we go any further, it’s important to note that the Mission cameras aren’t to replace the Hero series. GoPro says the Hero line has been pulling the company in two directions for years, with some consumers wanting smaller, lighter, simpler cameras, while professionals demanded better image quality, low-light performance and production features.

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The Mission Series is designed for the latter group. If you want a do-it-all compact camera for POV videos, the GoPro Hero 13 Black is still your best option. However, if you prioritise low-light performance, image quality and battery life, the Mission Series appears to offer significant advantages over the Hero line.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

GoPro says a huge amount of time has been devoted to optimising the Mission Series’ performance via the new one-inch sensor, larger pixels and GP3 processor; the company clearly sees low-light performance as one of the headline upgrades over Hero and rival action cameras.

Professionals will also appreciate features such as 10-bit colour, GP Log 2, timecode sync, 240 Mbps recording, HDMI output, 32-bit float audio, and the interchangeable-lens Mission One Pro ILS. The Mission cameras also allow filmmakers to record footage using the full sensor width and height (“open gate”), providing more flexibility in post-production.

"It's really a cinema camera."

I’ve been testing the Mission 1 Pro for a few days, and it’s an impressive piece of equipment. It has a distinctly GoPro feel, but the camera is much more versatile than the Hero ever was. I’m not a professional camera operator, even though I made money in the past as a photographer (mainly properties and weddings).

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I mention this because my testing probably doesn't reflect exactly how GoPro intends the Mission 1 Pro to be used. In the last few days, I couldn’t help but treat the camera as a GoPro, looking for ways to capture action or POV footage. As mentioned above, the brand says the Hero is better for these purposes.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

What should one use the camera for, then? I tried shooting portraits, but the lens is quite wide, meaning I had to get uncomfortably close to people to fill the frame. That's fine for landscapes or action, less so for human subjects.

I’m yet to test low-light performance, as there is plenty of light around at the moment, so I will have to create low-light scenes at home somehow to see how the Mission 1 Pro performs in lower lux levels.

Dynamic range is impressive. Backlit subjects, even when the light source is the midday sun, will have plenty of details left to work with in post. Not to mention, the bright blue sky remains recognisable with minimal loss of detail. So far, dynamic range has been one of the camera's strongest attributes.

"You just don't need to worry."

Battery life saw a massive boost, thanks to the new chip. GoPro claims the camera won’t overheat even in an unventilated room, which has historically been an Achilles' heel for the brand. I’ve been using it during the hottest bank holiday weekend in recent memory, and not once has the Mission 1 Pro maxed out from the heat.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

It’s all the more impressive considering the actual camera body isn't much larger than the Hero 13 Black. The lens housing is noticeably larger to accommodate the bigger sensor, yet the camera still uses the same Enduro batteries as previous generations. You can use standard Enduro batteries, and they will work just fine in the Mission Series.

If it uses the same batteries as before, how can the Mission 1 Pro run for so much longer without overheating? It’s all down to the new GP3 chip, optimising tasks in the background. GoPro has clearly found a way to utilise AI effectively, rather than just giving you yet another AI assistant.

"We're never interested in generating any type of content."

GoPro's approach to AI is focused on machine learning rather than content generation. Instead, the brand positions AI as a behind-the-scenes assistant that helps optimise settings, colour and stabilisation rather than inventing pixels or creating content.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

Even though the emphasis is on the pro users, the Mission 1 Pro has a ton of preloaded shooting modes, including Sport POV, dive, vlog, etc. The camera can also track subjects, a feature I thoroughly enjoyed using. Essentially, the Mission 1 Pro can ‘follow’ you around without moving (to a certain degree), creating more dynamic footage than standard action cams.

AI is also used to further enhance low-light performance. The new GP3 processor includes a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU), which GoPro says is heavily involved in its low-light processing pipeline. The company claims it uses AI models for noise reduction, detail preservation, dynamic range optimisation and balancing image cleanliness against excessive processing.

“The ultimate versatile camera"

I’m a bit torn when it comes to evaluating the GoPro Mission 1 Pro. On the one hand, it is the most impressive camera GoPro has ever put out. The large sensor, new processor and improved battery life make it the most capable camera GoPro has produced to date.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

On the other hand, the brand wants the Mission Series to transcend action cameras and to be treated as an alternative to larger cine cameras. GoPro isn’t trying to create a better Hero; instead, it wants the Mission Series to be used for Netflix movies and other professional productions.

It's impressive in practice, not just on paper, but I need more time with the camera before deciding if it truly delivers on GoPro's ambitions. So far, the signs are encouraging.

The Mission 1 Pro is available to pre-order now from GoPro UK, GoPro US, GoPro EU and GoPro AU, with prices from £600 / $700 / €700 / AU$1,100.