Insta360 might have just revealed its Leica-powered DJI Osmo Pocket rival without revealing it at all
The Luna Ultra and Luna Pro appear behind frosted glass at NAB, confirming dual lenses and Leica's involvement
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Insta360 has officially brought its upcoming Luna vlogging camera to NAB 2026, but you’d be forgiven for missing the details.
The company, best known for its 360º action cameras, is showcasing the device behind a frosted glass display that obscures most of the design, turning what should be a product reveal into something closer to a controlled tease.
Even through the haze, a few key details are now confirmed, including the names of the two models, Luna Ultra and Luna Pro, with the former sporting a dual-lens setup.Article continues below
The dual-lens approach, if accurate, could address one of the biggest limitations of devices such as the DJI Osmo Pocket 4, which has only one optical unit with a 2x 'lossless' zoom option.
The Luna Ultra's second lens would open the door to optical zoom or multiple focal lengths, bringing the shooting experience closer to what creators expect from smartphones.
DJI is rumoured to launch a Pocket 4 model with two lenses, but nothing has been confirmed by the brand, which is busy working through its busy April release schedule.
No confirmation but plenty of clues
Insta360 hasn’t confirmed specifications yet, but the company has made one partnership very clear.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Leica branding is prominently displayed alongside Insta360 on the booth, reinforcing that the camera is co-engineered with the German optics specialist.
This mirrors the approach Insta360 took with the Ace Series and suggests the Luna will benefit from Leica-tuned colour profiles, imaging algorithms, and potentially lens-design input.
The partnership also puts Insta360 on a similar path to DJI, which has long worked with Hasselblad on its higher-end drones, such as the Mavic 4 Pro.
Similarly, the Ace Series was initially launched in two versions, Ace and Ace Pro, although the non-Pro version didn't make it to the second generation.
A calculated tease
The decision to hide the camera behind frosted glass looks deliberate, with trade shows often used to generate buzz ahead of a full launch
This approach allows Insta360 to confirm key features without giving away the full design or final specifications.
Two colour options, black and white, are also visible through the display, hinting at a more lifestyle-focused positioning alongside its technical ambitions.
Insta360 hasn’t shared a release date yet, but with Luna already on the show floor, a full reveal is likely not far off.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.