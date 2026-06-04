We Are Rewind continues the retro theme with standalone 80s style Bluetooth headphones – will work with your cassette player or phone

Quick Summary Retro audio brand We Are Rewind has released its first standalone headphones, designed to match its cassette players. The Bluetooth-enabled Freddie (EQ-002) on-ears will also work wirelessly with phones and other devices, and they're priced at a reasonable £43 / $59 / €49.

We Are Rewind has truly captured the spirit of the 80s with its WE-001 Walkman-style cassette players and the GB-001 Blaster. Now it's adding a new product to the range, and it perfect matches both.

The brand has announced its first standalone pair of headphones and they continue the retro vibe. The We Are Rewind Freddie headphones (EQ-002) are similar in style to the the EQ-001 pair you can get bundled with a cassette player, but now feature Bluetooth 6 connectivity.

Styled around the classic Walkman headphones of the early 80s, the EQ-001 on-ears include interchangeable ear cushions in three colours – orange, yellow and black. They are wireless, but you also get a 2.5mm to 3.5mm cable in the box if you want to be like Cliff Richard and be "wired for sound".

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

There's a 36mm dynamic driver in each ear cup, while charging is performed over USB-C.

(Image credit: We Are Rewind)

The 200mAh battery gives you approximately 14 hours of playback, and you can charge from flat to full in around three hours.

There's a built-in microphone, and on device controls can access music and incoming calls.

The headphones weigh just 66g and are made of stainless steel, plastic and foam.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While they are perfectly matched to one of We Are Rewind's cassette players, you can also use the Freddie pair with any other Bluetooth device – including an iPhone or Android phone.

Being able to skateboard and look cool is entirely optional.

(Image credit: We Are Rewind)

The We Are Rewind Freedie EQ-002 headphones are available now priced at £43 / $59 / €49 a pair. I think they'll go particularly well a new Anbernic RG Rotate retro games console, which doesn't come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, but does support Bluetooth.

I might give that a go myself.