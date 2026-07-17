Skullcandy's new headphones blend one of Bose's best features with fun, fashionable design and a thumping bassline

Quick Summary Skyllcandy and Bose have partnered for the Crusher 1080 ANC headphones, offering Skullcandy’s playful design and bass-heavy signature, with Bose noise-cancelling smarts. The headphones are the first third party cans to feature the full suite of premium Sound by Bose audio technologies.

When you think about noise-cancelling headphones, there are a couple of brands that will spring to mind. Sony is one, Apple and Bowers & Wilkins are also likely to be considered, but Bose most definitely will be. Now there's another to add to the list.

Skullcandy has partnered with Bose for its Crusher 1080 ANC headphones, pulling off something no other headphone brand has managed before: getting Bose to hand over its prized noise cancellation tech for a pair of over-ears that aren’t Bose-badged.

What's so special about the Skullcandy Crusher 1080 ANC?

The Crusher 1080 ANC headphones marry Skullcandy's signature bass technology with a full suite of Bose audio smarts, including its adaptive noise cancellation, spatial sound and voice-clarity features.