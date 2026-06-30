Nothing Ear (3a) official – will launch on Tuesday 7 July and you can pre-register for the budget-friendly earbuds now

Quick Summary Nothing has confirmed that it'll introduce new earbuds on Tuesday 7 July. The Nothing Ear (3a) will be at the more affordable end of the spectrum, although it's highly possible that some of the tech found in the Nothing Ear (3) pair will trickle down.

Nothing is far from done with product launches for the year. Having already released the Nothing (4a) phone series earlier this year, alongside the new Headphone (a) over-ears, it will soon introduce a budget phone – the Nothing Phone (4b) – and new earbuds.

Indeed, the latter have now been confirmed, with a full launch planned for next Tuesday, 7 July. Called the Nothing Ear (3a) they will be the latest in the brand's affordable audio range, and we've just received a teaser in preparation.

Only dating DJs this summer.Ear (3a)7 July, 11:00 BSTShot on Nothingw/ Phone (4b) pic.twitter.com/srMb5bykNeJune 30, 2026

We don't know a whole lot about the new buds yet, save for the fact you can sign up for a launch notification on the Nothing website. But interestingly, the teaser video doesn't only have music connotations (with a vinyl deck displaying a zoetropic animation), it effectively gives us the colour options that will be available – white, black, yellow and pink.

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Oh, and it just so happens to have been shot using the camera on the forthcoming new phone – the Nothing Phone (4b).

Other than that, the rest is guess work for now. That includes price, although we wouldn't be surprised if the Nothing Ear (3a) replace the current Ear (a) pair. That would put them around £79 a pair at launch.