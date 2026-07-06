How to watch the Nothing Phone (4b) launch and what to expect – see the new Nothing Phone unveiled

Quick Summary The Nothing Phone (4b) is due to be announced on 7 July in a livestream event. Here's how you can watch it and what to expect.

Nothing has had a busy year, launching the Phone (4a) and the Phone (4a) Pro, the latter introducing an aluminium unibody to give it a sleek design. But there's another phone joining the pack in the form of the Nothing Phone (4b).

The (b) doesn't actually stand for anything, but it marks out a new tier of phones, still part of the 4 family, but taking a step down. So while some of the specs will be a grade lower, we're expecting it to be cheaper too.

Ready for Phone (4b)? - YouTube Watch On

Here's how to watch the unveiling of the Nothing Phone (4a) live, as well as a rundown of everything we know about Nothing's new affordable phone.

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How to watch the Nothing Phone (4b) launch?

The Nothing Phone (4b) launch will be livesteamed on YouTube, where it's likely that we'll see an introduction from co-founder Carl Pei, with support from other Nothing execs. The video is near the top of the page for your convenience, or you can watch it on YouTube here.

The Nothing Phone (4b) launch will take place at 11am BST on 7 July 2026.