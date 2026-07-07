There's nothing budget about the Nothing Phone (4b), apart from its price – 120Hz, AMOLED, huge battery, and more

This could be the hottest affordable phone around

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Nothing Phone (4b)
(Image credit: Nothing)
Quick Summary

Nothing has announced the Phone (4b) the first in a new tier of affordable devices that sits under the Phone (4a).

The £299 price will be a tonic to expensive smartphones, offering a big 120Hz display, decent-sized battery, unique design and 50-megapixel camera on the back.

Nothing has announced the