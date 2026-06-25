Nothing Phone (4b) breaks cover – now we see why CMF's days are numbered

Quick Summary The Nothing Phone (4b) will will be announced on 7 July with the design of the phone already revealed. The new device is expected to sit under the Nothing Phone (4a) in terms of price and specifications.

Nothing will announce the Nothing Phone (4b) on 7 July, expanding its range of phones towards the more affordable. While the company has confirmed that we won't be getting a new CMF phone, it seems that this is going to be the affordable route to a Nothing Phone.

The reason that plans for a new CMF phone have been put on hold is the increasing price of components, so it might be that moving to Nothing Phone allows the brand to use some of its existing design to reduce manufacturing costs, while enabling a slightly higher price.

As teased on X, Nothing says it "kept sketching the Phone (4a) series and accidentally made a new phone".

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The brand has now gone a little further, revealing the design of this new device, sporting two cameras on the back – and the Glyph Bar from the Nothing Phone (4a).

Through a series of social posts, we've been treated to a number of design teases and it looks like transparency will remain in the top section around the cameras, while the rest of the body looks like it's an aluminium unibody – although it could just as easily be plastic.

At the same time, the Nothing Phone (4b) is listed on Flipkart, giving us a good look at the design (above).

Nothing has also clarified that "b" doesn't stand for anything, it's just a new segment for the brand, designed to slot in under the existing "a" devices. That hardly needed explaining, but there it is, but it's clear that the Nothing Phone (4b) is an evolution of the devices already launched this year.

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While official specs are yet to be confirmed, we also have a Geekbench listing (via GizmoChina) for the device, which tells us that it's powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4, which is the sort of hardware expected at the affordable end of the spectrum. That also confirms 8GB RAM and Android 16.

Beyond that, a reliable leaker suggested that there will be 128 and 256GB options and the phone will come in three colours – including the blue that's being teased, black and white. The screen is said to be a 6.7-inch AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate.

While two cameras are clearly seen on the design, it's not clear what the make-up is: it's likely to be the 50-megapixel camera from the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite, along with the 8-megapixel ultrawide. That would be typical for a cheaper phone.

That's currently all the details we have, but new leaks and official teases seem to be appearing every day, so it's likely we'll have a complete breakdown of the specs before the phone is official announced in a couple of weeks.