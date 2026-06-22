We were hoping for a new CMF Phone but now we're getting Nothing

Quick Summary Nothing has confirmed that there won't be a new CMF Phone in 2026, due to the increase in memory prices. However, the company is teasing a new Nothing phone, which could be an affordable alternative.

CMF made a big impact in smartphones with the CMF Phone 1 and CMF Phone 2 Pro, but it seems like that's the end of the line for the darling of affordable phones – and it's all down to a familiar problem.

When CMF launched its phones, the general reaction was "how is this so cheap?". Therein lies the problem: the components that Nothing would need for the CMF Phone 3 Pro are no longer cheap.

Rather than remain silent on the issue, both Carl Pei (Nothing CEO) and Akis Evangelidis (Nothing co-founder and president) have both come forward to talk about the problem.