Nothing's next affordable phone leaks – and the specs show big power upgrades

Quick Summary The CMF Phone 3 Pro could come with updates to the processor and battery that make it more attractive. The last model is one of the best budget devices around, but its predecessor is not expected to launch until August or September 2026.

Nothing is thought to have some big upgrades in store for its next affordable phone, the CMF Phone 3 Pro. Leaked specs suggest that this device is going to have a couple of power upgrades.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro was announced in April 2025, but it seems to be taking a little longer to get the CMF Phone 3 Pro to market, with a full launch not expected until August or September.

There will, however, be an entry-level device announced before we get to the launch of the CMF Phone 3 Pro, so that's something to look out for. The details come from Gatagetsdata on X (via Notebookcheck).

Latest Videos From

The biggest change seems to be a move from a MediaTek hardware to Qualcomm, with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 said to power the new CMF Phone 3 Pro. Although this is an affordable device, that hardware pulls it towards the mid-range.

It's a little more powerful than the Dimensity 7300 Pro, but within the same sort of ballpark. It's worth noting though that while Snapdragon hardware tends to be preferred with customers, it sometimes makes for a slightly more expensive device.

In addition, the battery capacity is expected to increase, moving from 5,000mAh to 5,400mAh, with 45W charging. It's a compelling makeup, especially if this phone sticks close to the current £249 asking price – although I suspect it might creep north to £299.

The cameras are expected to be a 50-megapixel main and 50-megapixel telephoto, along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide, the same as it was before.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's also expected that it will retain a 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED display.

The design is the biggest thing about CMF devices: although they are affordable, they have a unique aesthetic, working with accessories. It's said that the phone will have a metal frame, which again, adds a premium touch at this price point.

It was previously leaked that the CMF Phone 3 Pro would have an entirely plastic build, so there's some disagreement between the leaks so far.

We're still some way from launch, so we can expect to see this device leak again to clarify the details further. But if any of the above is genuine, this could be a candidate for the best budget phone of the year.