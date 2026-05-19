Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 getting at least one big upgrade – and it could be a game changer

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 could have a big update to the battery and charging. Details for the new phone have leaked, along with specs for the Wide model.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 could come with a 5,000mAh battery, marking a significant increase over the 4,400mAh of the previous model. But that's not the only upgrade that this new folding phone could see.

We first heard about the potential for a larger battery in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 back in 2025, and that's been reiterated in this latest leak for Samsung's forthcoming folding phone. However, while that's an impressive increase, it's still some way off the 6,000mAh that Motorola has packed into the Razr Fold.

Add though that it looks like it'll also support 45W wired charging and we could see both better stamina and faster top ups when that battery is running low. That's going to improve the user experience for many.

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It's said too that Samsung's new phone will slim down to 4.1mm when unfolded and it will weigh 210g, slightly thinner and lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 7. So, even with a bigger battery, the foldable is getting slimmer.

The new information comes from Techmaniacs, which goes on to confirm that the new Samsung device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, while there will be a tweak to the camera too, with a new 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

That's probably the sum of the changes, except that it's expected to debut One UI 9, running on Android 17 and could be the first phone to feature Gemini Intelligence.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide details

The same source has also fleshed out details about the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide. That's a working name, we still don't know exactly what it will be called, but we've seen from renders that it will have two cameras on the back.

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Those are expected to be a 50-megapixel main camera and the new 50-megapixel ultrawide. This is really interesting because that suggests that it's not carrying the 200-megapixel of the flagship folding phone.

The absence of the telephoto camera also suggests that this will be positioned lower than the Z Fold 8, which means it could be cheaper – so this could prove to be a popular choice.

Elsewhere, it's said to have a 4800mAh battery with 45W charging, while the internal display is said to be 7.6-inches with a 4:3 aspect. Weighing in at 200g, it's shaping up to be an interesting addition to Samsung's lineup.