This Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 feature may make me wait for the Flip 9

Quick Summary A new report suggests the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 could come with a draining compromise in the form of a limited battery. The leak suggests the new Flip will come with a 25W charger limit and the same meagre battery as older models.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 may not be as exciting in all areas as hoped. While that's not a massive surprise, it has left me to consider waiting for the next generation, in the Flip 9, instead.

Typically, Samsung offers the cutting-edge folding screen tech at a reasonably affordable price, but makes cuts in others areas. In the next generation Flip 8, it sounds like that cut could come in the battery department.

The latest leak from a Korean source clearly states the 25W charger, found as far back as on on the Flip 4, is still remaining the same. That translates to a pretty slow charge compared to some of the more mainstream smartphones.

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The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, for example, features a 60W charger, that's so fast it can go from one to 75% in just 30-minutes. And that's on a hefty 5,000mAh battery.

By comparison, the Flip 8 is due to receive less than half that charging pace for a battery which is expected to come in at 4,300 mAh.

Should I get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8?

While the battery might not be upgraded in size or charging speed, that's perhaps not a deal breaker for everyone. This could, of course, mean that Samsung is able to pass on any savings it makes to us – keeping the price similar or making even lower. Although, with all the shortages and price hikes in other areas of tech, I'm not holding my breath there.

So, is it worth waiting for the Flip 9 instead? It's a risk, as we can't know that Samsung will upgrade the battery then either. So, if you're considering going foldable, keep in mind that battery limit, but also the fact that this will likely be the best foldable screen yet.

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