Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 leak shows Samsung's foldable priorities lie elsewhere

Quick Summary The design of Samsung's next folding phone has been revealed, pointing to minor changes in thickness, but little else. While the overall design appears the same, the phone might get thinner when folded.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 has surfaced in reliable CAD renders, giving us a look at the forthcoming folding phone. According to these details, the phone will basically be identical in design to the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Samsung underwent a significant redesign of the Galaxy Z Flip in 2025 with the launch of the Z Flip 7. This was thinner and all round better than the generation before it, making it a much more attractive device – especially when folded.

To a certain extent, it's understandable that Samsung would want to stick to the established design, because it went down well, striking a good balance between form and function. However, it looks like there won't be significant changes, perhaps because Samsung's focus is on its new wide folding phone instead.

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We'd previously heard the suggestion that the Galaxy Z Flip 8 was in line for a 10% reduction in thickness and weight, which doesn't appear to be happening, although once again, it appears that the folding thickness is reduced, most likely due to further hinge efficiencies.

The new renders come from My Mobiles, working with a familiar name, OnLeaks, but from the exterior we don't see a huge number of changes.

(Image credit: My Mobiles)

It's also not clear what will power the new phone: Samsung used Snapdragon hardware for many years but turned to the Exynos 2500 for the Galaxy Z Flip 7. It could be that with the Exynos 2600 in the Galaxy S26, that the Z Flip 8 goes down the same route.

However, Samsung is facing something of a battle in the folding phone space. A recent report from IDC outlined that Motorola had 50% of the folding phone market in the US – and with the Motorola Razr Ultra (2026) lining up for launch, Samsung could be left on the back foot.

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Considering that Apple is also expected to launch its first folding phone in 2026, it could be that the folding phone space that Samsung has dominated for the past seven years looks rather different moving forward.

There's been no word from Samsung on this device yet, but a report recently suggested that Samsung would be hosting Galaxy Unpacked from London in July, which is where we might see this new phone announced.