Motorola Razr 70 Ultra leaks with serious retro vibes

Quick Summary Motorola's next folding phone has leaked, giving us a good look at the Razr 70 Ultra. The new flagship phone looks much like the previous iteration, hanging onto a range of interesting colours and materials.

Motorola is expected to launch the latest version of its Razr folding phone soon, thought to be called the Razr 70 (or Razr 2026 in the US), with a couple of different versions. The first, the Razr 70 we've already seen, but now we're looking at the Razr 70 Ultra again.

Over the past few years, Motorola has launched two versions of its clamshell device, offering two different entry points - one in a flagship position (the Ultra) and the other more affordable model which is a mid-range folder.

The strategy is obviously working, with recent data revealing that Motorola dominates foldable sales in the US with over 50% market share – and is surprisingly bigger than Samsung.

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The latest leak reveals the design of the Moto Razr 70 Ultra thanks to Android Headlines and OnLeaks. Rather than being CAD designs, these are said to be official images, giving us a look at Orient Blue Alcantara and Pantone Cocoa Wood finishes.

Motorola continues to leverage its partnership with Pantone and while there's talk about Pantone calibrated cameras and screens on its phones, the more exciting thing is the range of colours that appear. Cocoa Wood jumps on the current trend for earthy tones, while the vibrancy of the Orient Blue will certainly turn heads.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Motorola used wood and Alcantara on the Razr 60 Ultra too, so it's a continuation of those materials. There's also something surprisingly retro about these finishes, with a 70s vibe to them.

We're also expecting to see Pantone African Violet join the selection of colours for the Ultra – with a fourth expected to complete the set.

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The source points out that there's no front camera in these renders, but before you get too excited about the prospect of an under display camera, it's more likely that Motorola forgot to add it.

It's expected that the Razr 70 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, a trio of 50-megapixel cameras, and the same 4,700mAh battery that the Razr 60 Ultra had, with 68W charging. It's thought that the phone will be a little thicker than before, but it's not clear why.

It's been a busy year for Motorola so far, announcing the Motorola Signature as a new flagship phone, as well as expanding its folding phone portfolio to include the Razr Fold.

Plus, with the FIFA World Cup approaching, it's expected that there will be special editions of this new folding phone added to the selection.

There's no official date on the launch of these handsets, but with an increasing volume of leaks, it seems inevitable that it's going to be soon.