Motorola Razr Ultra images leak – and there's one peculiar design choice

Quick summary Renders of the forthcoming Motorola Razr 70 Ultra have appeared online. While the design looks a lot like the previous version, the details reveal that this phone is going to be thicker than the last.

Images purporting to show the Motorola Razr Ultra (2026) – likely to be called the Razr 70 Ultra outside the US – have surfaced online, giving us a good look at Moto's next flagship clamshell folding phone. And there's something interesting in the details.

The reveal comes from XpertPick, with the images coming from a familiar name in the world of leaks – OnLeaks. That gives credibility to what we're looking at, so we're inclined to believe one of the changes that's listed: this folding phone is going to be thicker than the last generation.

That sees Motorola running in a different direction to the rest of the industry, with most rivals looking to slim their phones down. Here, we're looking at a folding phone that's 7.8mm thick when open and 15.8mm when closed.

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Now, the previous device was 7.19mm thick when unfolded and 15.69mm when folded, so the new phone is ever so slightly thicker than it was before. That might be to accommodate more advanced camera hardware or perhaps a bigger battery, which would certainly be welcomed.

Smartphone buyers typically list better battery life as the top demand when looking at a new phone and over the past year we've seen a couple of devices – the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone Air – that have sacrificed battery for a slimmer design.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: XpertPick) (Image credit: XpertPick) (Image credit: XpertPick)

Given that it's only a slight change, it might be that anyone buying the phone won't notice that it's now a tiny bit thicker, but if Motorola can boost the performance to justify the higher price for this model, then it might be a design choice that pays off.

Currently, we don't know much about the specs of this phone, although the same source says that it will have a 7-inch folding screen and a 4-inch display on the exterior. We can see the two cameras on the outside, while the rest of the design looks a lot like Motorola's previous devices.

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There's expected to be an AI button on the frame, although Moto AI has failed to impress so far.

Recent data revealed that Motorola dominates folding phone sales in the US, with over 50% market share. That's likely thanks to having a number of tiers of device, with the Razr Ultra (Razr 70 Ultra) to be joined by the more affordable Razr (Razr 70), which recently leaked itself.

While Motorola has offered two tiers of devices for some time, Samsung only moved to offer a more affordable clamshell folding device with the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE in 2025.

Given that we're seeing increasing leaks around these new Razr models – and Motorola has launched a number of other phones for 2026 already, it's likely that these new Razr devices will be announced soon.

Then we'll see if the additional thickness of the Ultra was worth it.