Motorola keeping it safe with its next flagship foldable – spec leak shows sensible upgrade
If you were hoping for a huge upgrade, you're not going to get it
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The Motorola Razr 70 Ultra could have basically the same specs as the Razr 60 Ultra from 2025, a leak has revealed.
There might be a slight increase in the battery capacity, but otherwise it could be pretty much the same phone.
The Motorola Razr 70 Ultra – expected to be called the Razr Ultra (2026) in the US – is not expected to make any huge changes to the specifications, with the only upgrade being a small increase in the battery capacity.
We'd previously heard – and reported – that the Razr 70 Ultra might be thicker than the previous iteration. However, these new specifications from Android Headlines suggest that the flip phone will be pretty much the same size and weight.
There will be a 5,000mAh battery, whereas the previous device was 4,700mAh so there's a minor bump there, along with 68W wired charging. But that's all that's changed, it seems.Article continues below
Elsewhere we have a Snapdragon 8 Elite powering the phone – the same as it was previously – while it will come with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.
The external display will measure 4 inches, with a 1272 x 1080 pixel resolution, with the 7-inch internal display sporting a 2992 x 1224 pixel resolution. There are no new details about brightness, which might be one area where Motorola pushes a change.
Beyond that, the cameras are also expected to be the same 50-megapixel cameras used on the Razr 60 Ultra. All in, it looks like there aren't going to be any significant changes to this phone, apart from a slightly higher battery capacity.
That means that existing Razr users might not rush to upgrade, but it's worth considering who Motorola is appealing to with these phones. In a recent IDC report, it was said that Motorola dominated sales in the US with over 50% market share.
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That means that something Motorola is doing is attracting customers who aren't going for the Galaxy Z Flip, the biggest global competitor in the flip phone space. It's also been previously suggested by Motorola that the people it is attracting are iPhone users looking for a change.
That might be the thinking behind the new device: it will come in Pantone colours, using materials such as wood and Alcantara and represent a lifestyle choice. That's not necessarily about the core specs, but about the whole essence of the phone.
So while on the surface, this isn't a huge strike at Samsung's folding phones, it might be the sort of consistency that intrigued iPhone owners want.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
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