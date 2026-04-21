Motorola Razr 70 launch date confirmed – here's when Samsung Flip's biggest rival will arrive

Quick Summary Motorola has officially teased its next launch, which is taking place on 29 April. It's expected that the 2026 Razr models will be unveiled, although it could be joined by a new Edge phone too.

Motorola has teased the release of its new phones, confirming a 29 April 2026 launch date. Motorola's new folding phones in the Razr family are expected, with the spotlight on the Razr 70 Ultra (or Razr Ultra 2026 in the US).

The Razr logo is shown in the brief teaser on X, along with a good look at the hinge, putting the Razr 70 Ultra and Razr 70 firmly in the frame.

But that's not the only detail we've spotted: there's also what looks like an Edge model based on the design, which could be Edge 70 Pro, slotting in between the Signature and the Edge 70.

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Diving into the video in more detail, we see a purple Edge device with a pillowed design studded with gems. It looks like the Swarovski design that we've seen previously, but the presence of a rear fingerprint scanner tells us it's a candybar phone.

Then we move onto a red device which is probably the Edge Pro. There's a glimpse of the camera, where we see three lenses, which means it's unlikely to be a Moto G model. Motorola's phone design is very consistent, so it's hard to tell exactly what we're looking at.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Then we're into folding phones, showing three colours – black, green and a lilac blue – but few other details are given away. Rumours have already suggested that we're not going to be seeing substantial design changes, but we might get wood and Alcantara finishes.

Get ready to experience something new 👀. pic.twitter.com/cHYgYVwz8HApril 20, 2026

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra leaked specs

It's not expected that there will be huge changes to Motorola's flagship foldable, with the Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU at its heart, and with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

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A 5,000mAh battery – a small increase over the previous version – will power the flip phone, with 68W charging to keep that topped up.

Elsewhere, we're expecting a 4-inch external display and 7-inch internal folding screen, while the cameras are expected to be the trio of 50-megapixel sensors that we saw before.

That all amounts to not much of a change for this new model, which might entice with new colours instead. Of course, it's likely that Motorola will continue to push the Moto AI features of the phone.

While all this was speculation until recently, at least we now have a date, so we won't have to wait too long until we get full confirmation and see how this phone will rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7.