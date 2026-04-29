Motorola's flip phone range is going turbo mode with Ultra, Plus and standard variants of the Razr 70

Motorola's never been afraid to release plenty of phones at once, and that's definitely the approach it's taken this week, with a deluge of new handsets being announced. Really, though, most people are likely to have their eyes caught by the new Razr 70 lineup, which splits into three variants with some interesting differences.

Starting this year, the Razr family will comprise a standard version, a Plus phone and an Ultra phone, adding a third version to last year's pairing. The Razr 70 Ultra will obviously be the flagship, with a Snapdragon 8 Elite powering it, a 5000mAh battery with 68W fast-charging, and a 4-inch external display punch-holed with three 50MP cameras and coated in Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic.

The middle-grade Razr 70 Plus will have the same external display, but a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset to give it less power to work with, and a 4500mAh battery with 45W fast-charging. Its Gorilla Glass will be Victus, but it still looks like a really capable folding phone.

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The most affordable phone will be the standard Razr 70, and it's the one that stands out from a design point of view, thanks to a smaller 3.63-inch external display. Its chip is a MediaTek Dimensity 7450X, and while it gets 4800mAh of battery, its charging is capped at 30W, and it also gets Gorilla Glass Victus.

In classic Motorola style, the availability of each version is a little complicated, but here in the UK and EU, we're definitely getting the Razr 70 Ultra (starting at £1,199.99 / € 1,299.99) and the standard Razr 70 (at a reasonable £799.99 / €899.99). The Razr 70 Plus is implicitly AWOL in our regions, so it's likely to end up being a model aimed at the US.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the launch, too, comes in the form of the colours on offer. Motorola's trying to go big on having unique and interesting finishes on its phones, which means each model has different, but surprisingly restrictive colours to choose from.

The Razr 70 Ultra, for example, is only coming in two variants. One, according to Motorola, is "Pantone Orient Blue, featuring a finely-embossed Alcantara texture". The other is "Pantone Cocoa in a natural wood veneer finish". Neither is exactly generic, and similar options abound for the Razr 70 and 70 Plus – if you're interested in a folding phone, you're definitely going to want to double-check those colours and textures before you buy.

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That's not all, though – Motorola is also shining a spotlight on the non-foldable Edge 70 Pro, which is debuting at £749.99 / €849.99. It, too, has some crazy finishes to choose from, including a wooden version, a wool-inspired finish, a silk-inspired one and a simpler acetate option.

It'll have four 50MP cameras, a massive 6500mAh silicon-carbon battery, a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset when it hits the market pretty soon.