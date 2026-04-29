Motorola's flip phone range is going turbo mode with Ultra, Plus and standard variants of the Razr 70

More versions, because why not?

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Motorola Razr 70 family
(Image credit: Motorola)

Motorola's never been afraid to release plenty of phones at once, and that's definitely the approach it's taken this week, with a deluge of new handsets being announced. Really, though, most people are likely to have their eyes caught by the new Razr 70 lineup, which splits into three variants with some interesting differences.

Starting this year, the Razr family will comprise a standard version, a Plus phone and an Ultra phone, adding a third version to last year's pairing. The Razr 70 Ultra will obviously be the flagship, with a Snapdragon 8 Elite powering it, a 5000mAh battery with 68W fast-charging, and a 4-inch external display punch-holed with three 50MP cameras and coated in Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic.

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In classic Motorola style, the availability of each version is a little complicated, but here in the UK and EU, we're definitely getting the Razr 70 Ultra (starting at £1,199.99 / € 1,299.99) and the standard Razr 70 (at a reasonable £799.99 / €899.99). The Razr 70 Plus is implicitly AWOL in our regions, so it's likely to end up being a model aimed at the US.

The Razr 70 Ultra, for example, is only coming in two variants. One, according to Motorola, is "Pantone Orient Blue, featuring a finely-embossed Alcantara texture". The other is "Pantone Cocoa in a natural wood veneer finish". Neither is exactly generic, and similar options abound for the Razr 70 and 70 Plus – if you're interested in a folding phone, you're definitely going to want to double-check those colours and textures before you buy.

That's not all, though – Motorola is also shining a spotlight on the non-foldable Edge 70 Pro, which is debuting at £749.99 / €849.99. It, too, has some crazy finishes to choose from, including a wooden version, a wool-inspired finish, a silk-inspired one and a simpler acetate option.

Max Freeman-Mills
Max Freeman-Mills
Staff Writer, Tech

Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.

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