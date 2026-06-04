The Gadget Show Podcast – Ferrari's EV shock and the Hot 100

On this week's The Gadget Show Podcast, T3's Editor-in-Chief Mat Gallagher chats to Jason and Suzi about the controversial new Ferrari EV that launched last month, and whether it still has merit.
They also discuss the new T3 Hot 100 list with a focus on the top 10 products. This includes Samsung's tri-fold phone, Nike's recovery slippers, Sony's open-earbuds, GTA's highly anticipated follow-up, LG's Wallpaper TV, Lenovo's handheld, and Ultrahuman's latest smart ring. There's also audio speakers, service droids, urine scanners and some state-of-the-art toys.
Watch the latest episode above to find out.
Your favourite lifestyle tech platform, T3 has partnered with the legendary TV and YouTube sensation that is The Gadget Show. Over the coming weeks, we'll be bringing you all the latest news on tech and gaming from Jason Bradbury, Suzi Perry and members of the T3 team.
What is The Gadget Show?
The Gadget Show launched back in 2004 on Channel 5 in the UK and has delivered previews and reviews of the latest gadgets ever since.
With a range of presenters and formats over the years, the new podcast sees the return of the original duo Jason Bradbury and Suzi Perry in a weekly episode, hosted on its YouTube channel.
It's well-worth subscribing and liking – and of course, returning back here to see other T3 members talk tech with The Gadget Show team.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
For 25 years T3 has been the place to go when you need a gadget. From the incredibly useful, to the flat out beautiful T3 has covered it all. We're here to make your life better by bringing you the latest news, reviewing the products you want to buy and hunting for the best deals. You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. We also have a monthly magazine which you can buy in newsagents or subscribe to online – print and digital versions available.
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