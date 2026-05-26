Hot 100: T3's picks of the greatest tech in 2026

Looking for the most exciting tech trends of the year? You've found the right place. The T3 team has compiled the definitive Hot 100 ranking, an essential guide to the groundbreaking gadgets, future-facing trends, and cool innovations we're certain will dominate the next 12 months.

From advanced smartphones to robot vacuums that can walk and talk, this list has something for every tech enthusiast. There is truly no other list like it for tracking the most thrilling, buzzworthy technology you need to know about.

The Hot 100

100 - 91

#100: PokéPark Kanto

The world’s first Pokémon theme park might not be quite what you expect. Instead of a loud Pikachu death-coaster, Tokyo’s PokéPark Kanto is focused on replicating a Pokémon hunt in the real world. Budding trainers use AR and physical clues to navigate a 26,000 square meter forest. There are some rides too, but they’re as tame as a captured Pokémon.

£35, pokemon.com

#99: Robot vacuum cleaners

It’s no secret that robot vacuums are entering a new era. CES showcased major leaps, ranging from robotic arms to advanced object recognition, raising expectations across the board. With iRobot shutting down in 2025, it’s clear the focus has shifted from cheap and basic to intelligent home robots that set a higher standard all round.

#98: Allergen Alert Mini Lab

Allergy sufferers live in permanent fear of contaminated food, but the Allergen Alert Mini Lab aims to alleviate these worries. This pocket-size lab tests food for nine major allergens, including dairy, eggs and shellfish, in under two minutes, so you can be sure your meal is truly clean.

$200 (£157), allergenalert.com

#97: Eufy S2 robot vacuum

Building on the popular Omni S1, the Eufy S2 knows a few new tricks. It offers 30,000 Pa suction to hoover expertly without getting tangled, while the self-cleaning mop kills stains on hard floors. The best part? It releases aromatherapy scents to keep your home smelling fresh.

$1,599.99 (£1,187), eufy.com

#96: Sage Oracle Dual Boiler

Sage’s most advanced bean to cup coffee machine yet, the Oracle Dual Boiler has endless customisation options to make the perfect brew. It has both auto and manual modes which you can switch between so all types of baristas can enjoy it. With 15 preset recipes, 45 grind options and milk texture settings, the coffee possibilities are endless.

£2,499.95, sageappliances.com

#95: Hisense X-Zone Master washer-dryer

The main unit of this bizarre-looking washing machine has three drums, and you can add mini-modules to it that cater to different types of clothes. This way, you can wash multiple loads at the same time, each tailored to specific items such as underwear and bedding.

Price TBC, uk.hisense.com

#94: Vantrue Pilot 2

Touted as the world’s first dash cam with integrated thermal imaging, the Pilot 2 goes far beyond pretending to hunt Arnold Schwarzenegger while you’re stuck in traffic. The dinky thermal cam attaches to the front of your car and picks up the heat signatures of humans or animals up to 200 feet away, even in total darkness or heavy fog. $600 (£470), vantrue.com

#93: LG CLOiD robot

LG’s proposed home assistant feels more like your mother than a scary robot overlord. We’ve seen it preparing workout clothes, getting ingredients ready for dinner and putting clothes in the laundry. The idea is that it interacts with other LG devices around your home to make life effortless, though it won’t scold you for not putting your dishes in the sink. Price TBC, lg.com

(Image credit: Future)

#92: Tower AIRX AI air fryer

AI in an air fryer? Sure, why not? Available in two sizes, the Tower AIRX AI air fryer uses AI sensors to analyse the amount of food inside it before calculating the right temperature for cooking the meal. It comes with six pre-set cooking programs as well as manual controls, plus an attractive full colour touchscreen. £79.99 towerhousewares.co.uk

#91: Satechi Thunderbolt 5 CubeDock with SSD Enclosure