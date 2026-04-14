Top travel gadgets, in the latest issue of T3!

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The new issue of T3 is here, and we've got the best gadgets to upgrade your travels! Inside you'll find all the gear you need to make the most of your time away, whether you're long-hauling, business-tripping, mini-breaking or backpacking.
Plus, check out our ultimate watch guide; discover the greatest tech hits of the… ‘00s (you might remember a few of these); explore our pick of marathon-ready running trainers; and we give you the verdict on the incredible new £599 MacBook Neo.
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What’s inside the latest T3?
In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
- Top travel gadgets – all the gear you need to make the most of your trip, whether you’re long-hauling, business-tripping, mini-breaking or backpacking
- Revealed: AirPods Max 2 – Apple’s epic noise-cancelling cans are back after a five-year hiatus, but are they worth the upgrade?
- The ultimate watch guide – everything you need to know when it’s time for a stylish new watch
- Rated: MacBook Neo – Apple’s £599 laptop is going to take over the world!
- Marathon-reading running trainers – the best options for smashing that 26 miler his year
- Greatest tech hits of the… ‘00s – the gadgets of the noughties were actually rather nice
- …and loads more!
And so much more!
So discover all the transformative tech and cutting-edge gadgets you can get your hands on by subscribing to T3 today.
For 25 years T3 has been the place to go when you need a gadget. From the incredibly useful, to the flat out beautiful T3 has covered it all. We're here to make your life better by bringing you the latest news, reviewing the products you want to buy and hunting for the best deals. You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. We also have a monthly magazine which you can buy in newsagents or subscribe to online – print and digital versions available.
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