Top travel gadgets, in the latest issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, and we've got the best gadgets to upgrade your travels! Inside you'll find all the gear you need to make the most of your time away, whether you're long-hauling, business-tripping, mini-breaking or backpacking.

Plus, check out our ultimate watch guide; discover the greatest tech hits of the… ‘00s (you might remember a few of these); explore our pick of marathon-ready running trainers; and we give you the verdict on the incredible new £599 MacBook Neo.

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What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:

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Top travel gadgets – all the gear you need to make the most of your trip, whether you’re long-hauling, business-tripping, mini-breaking or backpacking

– all the gear you need to make the most of your trip, whether you’re long-hauling, business-tripping, mini-breaking or backpacking Revealed: AirPods Max 2 – Apple’s epic noise-cancelling cans are back after a five-year hiatus, but are they worth the upgrade?

– Apple’s epic noise-cancelling cans are back after a five-year hiatus, but are they worth the upgrade? The ultimate watch guide – everything you need to know when it’s time for a stylish new watch

– everything you need to know when it’s time for a stylish new watch Rated: MacBook Neo – Apple’s £599 laptop is going to take over the world!

– Apple’s £599 laptop is going to take over the world! Marathon-reading running trainers – the best options for smashing that 26 miler his year

Greatest tech hits of the… ‘00s – the gadgets of the noughties were actually rather nice

– the gadgets of the noughties were actually rather nice …and loads more!

And so much more!

So discover all the transformative tech and cutting-edge gadgets you can get your hands on by subscribing to T3 today.