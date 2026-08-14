Xiaomi's new robot vacuums have arrived with some clever maintenance-saving features

QUICK SUMMARY Xiaomi's new Robot Vacuum 6 series looks set for a global launch, with the Robot Vacuum 6, 6 Pro and 6 Max all now appearing on the brand's international website. There's no official pricing or regional availability just yet, but we shouldn't have too long to wait for more details.

Xiaomi could be preparing to launch its new Robot Vacuum 6 series internationally, with both the standard Robot Vacuum 6, Robot Vacuum 6 Pro and Robot Vacuum 6 Max now appearing on its global website. A number of the brand's best robot vacuums have stayed within China, so it's great to see wider availability taking place.

All three models can vacuum and mop, but it's Xiaomi's new active roller mop system that stands out, which is continuously cleaned as it moves. Xiaomi says this should result in an almost streak-free finish, particularly when tackling larger spills.

There's no official pricing or regional availability just yet, but with each model now listed globally, it looks like we shouldn't have too long to wait for more details.

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The roller mop can also extend outwards to reach closer to edges and skirting boards, whilst separate side brushes sweep dry debris towards the main vacuum intake. If the robot moves onto short-pile carpet, the roller automatically lifts out of the way to avoid leaving it damp. Both the Robot Vacuum 6 and 6 Pro offer 30,000Pa of suction power, whilst the Max takes things up to 35,000Pa.

Xiaomi has also paired each model with a multifunctional base station that takes care of the maintenance. It automatically refills the robot with fresh water, washes the roller mop using hot water and then dries it with hot air afterwards.

The Robot Vacuum 6 Pro adds clever features including a retractable LiDAR navigation tower and triple-camera AI vision, but the Robot Vacuum 6 Max has a retractable dToF LiDAR that allows it to clean underneath spaces as low as 9.3cm. It also has bionic dual mechanical legs that allow it to climb over thresholds up to 6cm high, which could be particularly useful if you have raised doorways between rooms.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum 6 Max (Image credit: Xiaomi)

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