Panasonic's new 4-in-1 microwave is slimmer than ever – but can cook a whole chicken 36% faster

QUICK SUMMARY Panasonic has launched the NN-CD58RS Slimline 4-in-1 Combination Microwave, combining air frying, microwaving, grilling and convection cooking in a compact 27-litre design. Priced at £269.99, it's available to buy via Panasonic's online store, Argos, Currys and Amazon.

Panasonic has expanded its air fryer microwave range with the new NN-CD58RS Slimline 4-in-1 Combination Microwave, bringing air frying, microwaving, grilling and convection cooking together in one appliance. It's designed to provide the versatility of several kitchen appliances without sacrificing worktop space.

Sitting at the top of Panasonic's new Slimline lineup, the NN-CD58RS has a full stainless-steel exterior that gives it a more premium finish than the other models. Inside, there's a 27-litre capacity and an easy-clean stainless-steel interior, putting it up there with the best microwaves available today.

It's priced at £269.99 and is available from Panasonic's online store, Argos, Currys and Amazon, making it considerably cheaper than larger models such as the Panasonic NN-CD88. You also get a grill rack, enamel tray and air fry basket, all of which are dishwasher-safe.

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(Image credit: Panasonic)

The microwave features a powerful fan positioned at the top that circulates hot air around food to create a crispy finish. The included basket can hold up to 800g of frozen chips, so despite the more compact design, there's still plenty of room for family-sized portions.

However, users can also combine cooking functions to speed things up even further. Pairing Air Fry with microwave power can cook jacket potatoes up to 40% quicker and a whole chicken up to 36% faster than using Air Fry alone, according to Panasonic's internal testing. Panasonic also claims that combining convection, grill or air fry with microwave power can cut cooking times by up to 70% and energy use by up to 50% compared to conventional ovens.

The NN-CD58RS has a 1000W microwave with seven power levels, a 1300W Quartz Grill and convection cooking up to 220°C. Air frying can be set between 180°C and 220°C, and there are 19 automatic programmes to choose from as well.