iPhone Ultra reportedly comes with oddly placed front cameras and no Dynamic Island

Quick Summary Alleged screen protectors for the iPhone Ultra seem to show some radical rethinking for Apple when it comes to the placement of its front-facing cameras. The one on the outer screen will be ranged top-right, for example.

With less than a month left, Apple should soon announce the date it'll host its annual iPhone launch event and we'll finally get to see the much-rumoured iPhone Ultra. We certainly hope so, as the speculation is going overtime right now.

The latest concerns its front-facing cameras, of which there are claimed to be two, one on the outer display, one on the inner. And it's said that they'll be oddly placed – for an Apple device anyway.

That's because trusted leaker Ice Universe posted a brief video of alleged screen protectors for the forthcoming foldable on his X feed, and they reveal a couple of interesting aspects.

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First, the camera hole on the outer display is in the top-right-hand corner – a first for Apple. Every other iPhone has had its camera, notch or Dynamic Island in the top centre. In addition, the camera on the inner display is also said to be ranged to one side.

I'm sure this is just a misunderstanding - the protective film covers the entire glass panel, not exactly the same as the actual screen display area. The iPhone Ultra screen itself is still a symmetrical rounded rectangle. pic.twitter.com/Iwu52050uwAugust 11, 2026

This latter placement makes more sense – Apple would need to keep the sensor as far away from the hinge.

As 9to5Mac suggests, the manufacturer of the accessories could have got it wrong, or used its own guesswork, but Apple has never made anything like the iPhone Ultra before, so all bets are off.

The other odd element of the protectors is that they show a weirdly shaped display – round corners on one side and flat on the other. However, Ice Universe suggests this could be to protect the glass, but the display underneath might be rounded on each corner.

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The hinge would have to have a flat edge, of course.

Some commenters actually like the idea of an irregularly-shaped iPhone though, with @NevamiZ going as far as knocking up a concept.

It would actually look pretty nice if the screen looked like that instead of being completely symmetrical. pic.twitter.com/PGGIwQEir7August 11, 2026

Whatever the outcome, we're sure the iPhone Ultra will prove to be a real talking point. And if you want to get an idea of the sort of thing it'll be capable of, you only need to check out our review of the similarly shaped and sized Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8.

As for the rest, we'll know for sure in just a few short weeks.