iPhone Ultra reportedly comes with oddly placed front cameras and no Dynamic Island
Apple's first foldable will be quite unlike any other iPhone
Quick Summary
Alleged screen protectors for the iPhone Ultra seem to show some radical rethinking for Apple when it comes to the placement of its front-facing cameras.
The one on the outer screen will be ranged top-right, for example.
With less than a month left, Apple should soon announce the date it'll host its annual iPhone launch event and we'll finally get to see the much-rumoured iPhone Ultra. We certainly hope so, as the speculation is going overtime right now.
The latest concerns its front-facing cameras, of which there are claimed to be two, one on the outer display, one on the inner. And it's said that they'll be oddly placed – for an Apple device anyway.
That's because trusted leaker Ice Universe posted a brief video of alleged screen protectors for the forthcoming foldable on his X feed, and they reveal a couple of interesting aspects.
First, the camera hole on the outer display is in the top-right-hand corner – a first for Apple. Every other iPhone has had its camera, notch or Dynamic Island in the top centre. In addition, the camera on the inner display is also said to be ranged to one side.
This latter placement makes more sense – Apple would need to keep the sensor as far away from the hinge.
As 9to5Mac suggests, the manufacturer of the accessories could have got it wrong, or used its own guesswork, but Apple has never made anything like the iPhone Ultra before, so all bets are off.
The other odd element of the protectors is that they show a weirdly shaped display – round corners on one side and flat on the other. However, Ice Universe suggests this could be to protect the glass, but the display underneath might be rounded on each corner.
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The hinge would have to have a flat edge, of course.
Some commenters actually like the idea of an irregularly-shaped iPhone though, with @NevamiZ going as far as knocking up a concept.
Whatever the outcome, we're sure the iPhone Ultra will prove to be a real talking point. And if you want to get an idea of the sort of thing it'll be capable of, you only need to check out our review of the similarly shaped and sized Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8.
As for the rest, we'll know for sure in just a few short weeks.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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