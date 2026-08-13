Your Pixel Watch 4 just got a cool new feature that can detect if you stop breathing and call for help automatically

Google unveiled the Pixel Watch 5 just yesterday and introduced a sizeable collection of health, fitness and AI upgrades at its Made by Google 2026 event.

These include improved GPS accuracy, new strength-training tools and a fresh suite of proactive Health Guardian features.

One of the most interesting additions is Breathing Emergency Detection, which Google describes as an industry-first smartwatch feature.

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(Image credit: Google)

It is designed to recognise severe and persistent drops in blood oxygen associated with emergencies such as choking, severe pneumonia or accidental drug overdose.

However, you won't necessarily need Google's best smartwatch to use it.

Google has confirmed that Breathing Emergency Detection will also be available on the Pixel Watch 4 in a number of European markets, including the UK.

More than another health alert

The feature uses an AI-based algorithm to analyse signals from the watch's heart rate, motion and altitude sensors.

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If it detects signs that your blood oxygen has fallen dangerously low and thinks you may have stopped breathing, it begins a staged series of alerts.

First, the Pixel Watch delivers a strong vibration and full-screen notification.

If you don't respond, an audible warning starts alongside a 30-second countdown.

Should that expire without a response, a connected phone or LTE-enabled Pixel Watch can automatically call emergency services.

An automated message then tells the emergency operator that a possible breathing emergency has been detected, explains that the wearer isn't responding and provides their location.

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Google says the system also looks for low movement and checks for rapid altitude changes to reduce accidental activations.

It won't operate once you've been asleep for more than 30 minutes, partly to help distinguish emergencies from conditions such as sleep apnoea.

There are, naturally, some important caveats and small print that come with the feature.

The company says the feature may not detect every breathing emergency, isn't intended to diagnose or treat medical conditions, and emergency calling still depends on sufficient battery and connectivity.

Still, bringing one of the Pixel Watch 5's headline safety features to the previous generation is a welcome move, particularly when it doesn't appear to require owners to buy any new hardware.

The Pixel Watch 5 is available to pre-order now ahead of its 20 August release.

[via Notebookcheck, Google Blog]