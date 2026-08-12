Fitbit Air's major Google upgrade adds blood oxygen reports from next month

Among Google's mass of new Pixel mobile products revealed today, 12 August 2026, there's also an upgrade to its wearables.

The all-new Google Pixel Watch 5 is the key new reveal, which will bring blood pressure and insulin resistance reports as part of its health suite.

However, the Fitbit Air will gain the very same upgrade from next month, so from September owners of the fitness tracker will also benefit.

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As part of Google's Health Guardian expansion, blood pressure monitoring will create reports based on data models to assess your readings – and identify potential vascular issues worth investigating.

The insulin resistance report works in the same way, using data models to assess your readings to determine recognisable signs of prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, or other issues to be further investigated by a health professional.

Pixel Watch 5

But let's focus on the Pixel Watch 5's other features – as this newly announced smartwatch is now even more proactive with your health, brings more advanced GPS, and a new Workout Builder.

Google is keenly promoting its Gemini AI voice control system in all its new products, including the Pixel Watch 5, which can present proactive suggestions based on the context of what you're doing. It even offers offline Gemini.

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The Pixel Watch 5's display maintains the same super-bright 3000 nit output as its Pixel Watch 4 predecessor, adding At a Glance cards into this software build, plus new Generative Watch Faces for a more personalised finish.

Route mapping in urban environments is said to be twice as accurate as before, too, as Google has utilised map topographies to include building reflections and other oddities to guide GPS to be as accurate as possible with your routing – something runners will no doubt appreciate.

The new Workout Builder is a first for this generation, too, bringing weight and rep tracking to the Pixel Watch, complete with rest timers, audio cues and ability to programme your workouts as relevant.

Sleep tracking has been improved, too, bringing the most comprehensive tracking and recovery details to date. Health Guardian also brings a new Breathing Emergency feature.

The Pixel Watch 5 will go on sale from 20 August, with a price from £369 in the UK. Other regional pricing is yet to be confirmed at the time of writing.