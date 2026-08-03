Casio’s cult Ring Watch could be getting a huge smart upgrade, but only one country can buy it
The finger-sized watch reportedly adds health tracking, smartphone notifications and several days of battery life
Casio’s wonderfully strange Ring Watch could be evolving into a fully fledged wearable, complete with health sensors and smartphone notifications.
The new CRW-H001 builds on Casio’s miniature digital watches that went viral at launch and adds biometric tracking and Bluetooth connectivity.
The reported feature list includes everything you'd expect from a modern health tracker, including heart-rate, blood-oxygen and body-temperature monitoring, alongside sleep, recovery, step and calorie tracking.
Walking, running and cycling activities are also said to be supported.
Unlike most of the best smart rings, the CRW-H001 retains its tiny digital display, allowing you to check the time without opening a companion app.