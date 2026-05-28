Oura Ring 5 drops out of the blue with slimmer design and more accurate tracking

the brand has completely redesigned the hardware, slimming down the Oura Ring 5 Oura has unexpectedly unveiled the Oura Ring 5, and the new wearable looks like a much bigger upgrade than its surprisingly quick release cycle might suggest.

The smart ring maker only launched the Oura Ring 4 in late 2024, making this one of the shortest gaps between generations so far.

Yet, the brand has completely redesigned the hardware, slimming the Oura Ring 5 down by a claimed 40% while somehow maintaining the same week-long battery life.

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(Image credit: Oura)

At just 6.09mm wide and 2.28mm thick, the company says the Oura Ring 5 is now the world’s smallest smart ring.

The wearable is also lighter than before, weighing between 2g and 2.69g depending on size, while retaining the same minimalist titanium design language that helped make the previous generation one of the best smart rings on the market.

Interestingly, Oura has reduced the number of optical signal pathways from 18 on the Oura Ring 4 to 12 on the new model, which might sound like a downgrade on paper.

However, the company claims the redesigned sensing system is actually more accurate thanks to stronger LEDs, refined sensor domes and improved positioning that allows for better skin contact across different finger types and skin tones.

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Smaller ring, same battery life

Perhaps the most impressive part of the redesign is that Oura hasn’t sacrificed battery performance in pursuit of a slimmer form factor.

The Oura Ring 5 still promises between six and nine days of battery life, depending on usage and ring size, despite the significantly smaller chassis.

The wearable is also said to be more durable than previous generations, thanks to an upgraded coating that improves scratch resistance.

As before, it’s water-resistant to 100 metres, meaning it should survive everything from swimming sessions to accidental showers with the ring on.

(Image credit: Oura)

The company is introducing two new finishes for this generation: Deep Rose joins the lineup as a copper-rose colourway, while the Gold finish has been redesigned with a lighter, more natural tone.

Alongside the ring itself, Oura also announced the fifth-generation portable Charging Case that can store enough power for up to five full ring charges.

Sadly, the chargers are still size-specific, so you won't be able to replenish more than one ring in the family (unless you all wear the same size), but the accessory now supports wireless charging.

Moving beyond sleep

An exciting update: the company is introducing a new Live Activity Tracking experience that lets users follow their pace, distance, and heart rate in real time on their phones while exercising.

The feature also supports external heart rate monitors, making the platform feel noticeably more fitness-focused than before.

(Image credit: Oura)

Oura is rolling out new Menopause Insights and Hormonal Birth Control features designed to provide more personalised guidance based on symptoms, biometrics and hormonal trends.

A new Lab Uploads feature lets you import blood test and lab results directly into the Oura app to compare clinical data with daily biometric tracking.

On top of all this, the company’s new Health Radar platform aims to detect patterns of cardiovascular strain and nighttime breathing disturbances before they become more serious issues.

The Oura Ring 5 is now available for pre-order at Oura and will ship on 4 June.

Pricing remains unchanged from the previous generation, starting at £399 / $399 for Silver and Black finishes and rising to £499 / $499 for premium colours including Gold, Stealth, Brushed Silver and Deep Rose.