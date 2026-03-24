Oura-rival Ultrahuman returns to the US with a smart ring that promises more for less

Ultrahuman has announced the return of its smart ring business in the United States, opening pre-orders for its new model following clearance from US Customs and Border Protection.

The move marks a welcome shift for the company, which had previously been blocked from importing and selling its wearables in the US after a patent dispute with its rival, the maker of the Oura Ring 4.

That ruling effectively sidelined Ultrahuman from one of its most important markets.

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Now, with the recently announced Ring Pro, the brand says it has addressed those issues and is ready to re-enter the country.

A redesigned ring with longer battery life

The company positions Ring Pro as a significant upgrade over its previous hardware, the Ultrahuman Ring Air.

The new model features a titanium unibody design, a redesigned heart rate sensing system and a dual-core processor that's said to enable more accurate insights through on-device machine learning.

(Image credit: Ultrahuman)

The ring itself has an up to 15-day battery life, extending to more than 45 days when paired with the new Pro Charging Case (available separately).

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The case also adds features such as location tracking, firmware support and wireless charging compatibility.

The device stores up to 250 days of health data on the ring itself, reducing reliance on a paired smartphone.

Subscription-free health tracking remains central

As before, Ultrahuman is leaning heavily into its subscription-free model.

Core features, including sleep, recovery, movement, stress and circadian tracking, are available without ongoing fees.

Optional add-ons, called PowerPlugs, expand the platform with more advanced features, such as migraine prediction, ovulation tracking, and respiratory monitoring, developed in partnership with third parties.

(Image credit: Ultrahuman)

This positions the brand directly against competitors like Oura, which continues to charge a small monthly subscription fee for full access to its platform.

The company has not detailed how it resolved the earlier patent issues, although the emphasis on redesigned hardware and sensing systems points to a non-infringing update.

For now, clearance from US authorities allows the company to resume sales, but the competitive and legal landscape around smart rings remains active.

Pre-orders in the US are open immediately, with shipping set to begin on 15 May 2026.

The first 1,000 customers get Ring Pro and the Pro Charging Case for $349, a $130 savings over the $479 retail bundle.

Pre-orders in the UK and Europe are also open.