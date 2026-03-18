Garmin’s most ambitious smartwatch just became a lot easier to justify

Garmin has reduced the price of its most ambitious smartwatch in the UK, with the Fenix 8 Pro MicroLED now listed at £1,500, down from its original £1,730.

The change follows a similar move in the US last month, suggesting this isn’t a temporary promotion but a broader pricing adjustment across regions.

At launch, the MicroLED edition was positioned as a showcase of what the brand could do at the very top end of the market.

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It introduced a new display technology to the wearable category, with exceptional brightness and visibility in direct sunlight, and added features such as LTE connectivity and satellite messaging.

Pushing into luxury territory

This level of innovation came with a steep price tag, pushing the watch well beyond even premium multisport models and into territory usually reserved for luxury wearables.

Even within Garmin’s own lineup, the gap between the MicroLED version and its AMOLED counterparts made it a difficult sell for many athletes who prioritise performance over cutting-edge display tech.

The new pricing narrows that gap in a meaningful way, bringing the MicroLED model closer to the rest of the Fenix range and making it a more realistic option for those curious about the technology.

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It also lands at a time when the wider Fenix 8 Pro lineup hasn’t generated the same level of momentum as previous generations, with signs that demand hasn’t quite matched expectations.

There are also practical considerations that may have influenced buying decisions.

While the display offers clear advantages in brightness and clarity, battery life in smartwatch mode sits at around 10 days, which is noticeably lower than some other models in the range.

Lowering the cost of entry could help put MicroLED in more hands, which in turn may be key if Garmin wants the technology to move beyond a niche feature and become part of its mainstream lineup.

[via Notebookcheck]