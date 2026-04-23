OnePlus Watch 4 launches without, well, actually launching yet

Quick Summary The OnePlus Watch 4 has been revealed on the global OnePlus site, but there's no indication as to whether it will launch globally yet. The brand is currently said to be "evaluating" its global business, while cutting staff. There's no release date or price listed for the new smartwatch, either.

OnePlus has been in the news quite a bit recently, but not necessarily for good reasons. It has been cutting staff and is currently “evaluating” its global business, but while there appears to be plenty happening behind the scenes, there are still products being revealed – just in a slightly less conventional way.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the OnePlus Watch 4 has been posted to the global OnePlus website, revealing the design and key details about the company’s next smartwatch.

What do we know about the OnePlus Watch 4?

According to the promotional page, the smartwatch will run on Wear OS 6 with OxygenOS Watch 8 over the top, and it is expected to offer the same battery life as the Watch 3. That means 16 days in power saving mode and three days for heavy use.

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Google’s Gemini is also advertised on the page, while the smartwatch appears to opt for the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor, again like the Watch 3.

What looks to be different this time is that the Watch 4 will get a titanium case rather than stainless steel with just a titanium bezel, as per its predecessor.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

It is also lighter at 43g and a little thinner at 474 x 47.4 x 11mm. Other specifications appear to include 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a range of health sensors, while multiple health certifications are also listed for the new smartwatch.

The problem is whether it will actually launch, or more to the point, where.

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The promotional page on the global OnePlus site doesn’t give any indication of price or release date, so for now, it just wait and see.

That's a shame really, as it looks like a fairly decent upgrade that fans of the brand will no doubt have appreciated.