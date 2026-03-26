OnePlus 15T official, with huge battery and great specs – but it might as well be moon dust

Quick Summary OnePlus just launched a phone with a killer spec sheet. But don't get your hopes up, as it may be tough to get hold of.

A new OnePlus phone has just been announced, complete with an enviable spec sheet. The OnePlus 15T – the successor to last year's OnePlus 13T, with 14 skipped for superstitious reasons – seems to come complete with just about everything you'd want in a modern Android phone.

That centres around a whopping 7,500mAh battery, which is on par with some of the top consumer handsets around. It's not quite as impressive as the 9,000mAh touted for the OnePlus Nord 6, but it's still much more than most.

In fact, it's even bigger than the 7,300mAh cell found in the flagship OnePlus 15 handset. That's made possible thanks to silicon-carbon technology, which offers greater energy density in the same footprint as traditional mediums.

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What makes it a greater feat is that all of that fits into a relatively compact handset. The model makes use of a 6.32-inch display, which is dinky in todays world of near-seven-inch panels.

Elsewhere you'll find RAM in 12GB or 16GB variants, and storage options in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB varieties. There's a pair of 50MP cameras on the back for standard and telephoto duties, as well as IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance and 100W wired charging.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus)

So, what's the catch? Well, it's currently not available anywhere other than China. That's not unheard of for some brands, but there's another layer to the story with OnePlus.

Recently, suggestions arose in a fresh report that the brand could be shutting down some of its global operations. It's not the first time such comments have arisen, with a well-publicised saga earlier this year as well.

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With all of that in mind, I wouldn't place too much hope on seeing one of these handsets in Western markets. For now, we'll simply have to admire from afar, and hope that it can inspire similar models from other brands.