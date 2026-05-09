The foldable iPhone could actually be the most fixable – iPhone Ultra details leaked

Quick Summary New leaks suggest that the iPhone Ultra will not only be foldable but also very fixable. Apple is working to release a foldable with a screen that should be the easiest to disassemble and repair, setting new standards on sustainable screens.

Apple has been working on an iPhone Fold for a while now, with more recent rumours referring to it as the iPhone Ultra. Now a new leak appears to point towards it also receiving a screen like no other when it comes to longevity.

A leakster on Weibo shared that the new iPhone Ultra (Fold) will feature a foldable screen that is the most easy to fix of any folding screen yet. The post suggests that when it gets released – and tear-down videos start hitting the internet – it will become clear what this leak was all about.

It calls the screen "highly modular", suggesting this could be upgraded easily.

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The Apple foldable display should offer the industry's easiest flexible screen to disassemble and repair, claims the leak.

While this tech is already available with the likes of the Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold – it looks like Apple wants to differentiate itself by offering a display that's more fixable.

Legislation has been moving towards more recyclable and fixable technology for some time now. Until now Apple's fixed built-in battery has flown in the face of this. But it sounds like the company plans to offer a better aligned device in the Ultra by making it very easy to fix.

At this stage it isn't clear if this means it will be so easy to fix anyone can do it themselves. Or it may be referring to how easy the job is for professionals which, presumably, will make it more affordable to do for iPhone Ultra owners that need a screen repair.

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Of course making an ultra fixable folding screen also makes you wonder about how breakable the company expects it to be.

What will the iPhone Ultra feature?

Leaks and rumours so far suggest we can expect the iPhone Ultra to arrive this coming autumn with a screen that can change between a smaller 5.3-inch form and an expanded 7.8-inch mode.

The device should measure just 4.5mm thick when unfolded, and roughly 9mm to 9.5mm when folded.

The Ultra should be a mere 0.15mm and a crease angle under 2.5 degrees. All that should mean a screen that's as close to seamless looking as they come.

Under the surface is expected to be an A20 processor, or newer, with 12GB of RAM and a 5,000mAh battery. The rear camera could be a double 48MP dual-lens setup while the front facing offering is likely to have 18MP folded and 18MP unfolded dual lenses.

How much will the iPhone Ultra cost?

The price of a totally new category of iPhone is expected to be high. Apple has introduced new models in the past and the price has been top-end, to get access to these premium new features.

So expect an iPhone Ultra to set a new bar for pricing with around a $2,000/£1,485 starting point.