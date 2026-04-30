"Some of the biggest camera hardware upgrades in iPhone history" : everything we know about the iPhone 18 Pro camera

Quick Summary The iPhone 18 Pro models are set to launch in the autumn. According to a suite of reports and rumours, the model will feature an impressive camera setup.

This autumn, Apple will once again bring a new suite of iPhone models to market. The range looks set to be shaken up a little, with the base model reportedly pushed in favour of the brand's first foldable phone.

But we should still see the iPhone 18 Pro range. That model looks set to get a decent suite of new upgrades in the camera department, which should make it an attractive prospect for most people.

The latest report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that the iPhone 18 Pro will "include some of the biggest camera hardware upgrades in the lineup's history."

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That comes as part of a report which details a deeper integration with Visual Intelligence in the new iOS 27 camera app. That will see a dedicated 'Siri' setting alongside models like Photo, Video and Portrait, built directly into the app.

That will allow users to simply point the camera at an object and use ChatGPT or other services to gain information.

(Image credit: Apple / Future)

It's not just software which is expected to change, either. Previous reports have suggested that the main camera on the device will feature a variable aperture, allowing users to have better, physical control over the depth of field.

A separate report has also suggested that the telephoto camera will enjoy a wider maximum aperture. That should offer better background separation and greater light gathering potential, which would be handy for long-distance low-light shooting.