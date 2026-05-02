Your iPhone's camera could get a Siri-powered update – and you won't even need to upgrade to the 18 Pro

Quick Summary A report has surfaced suggesting Apple’s built-in camera app will get a new Siri mode in iOS 27. It notes that the Siri mode will offer Visual Intelligence, along with a few enhancements of that feature.

We’re now into May, and you know what that means, don’t you? We’re a month away from WWDC 26 – Apple's annual developer conference – which will take place from 8 June. It’s always a pretty exciting time of year if you’re someone who likes to know what future features are coming to your Apple devices, whether you have an iPhone or a MacBook, but this year is set to be particularly interesting.

Apple announced its version of artificial intelligence, Apple Intelligence, back at the conference in 2024, and while many features have arrived, like Clean Up and Visual Intelligence, we have yet to see a smarter, more contextualised version of Siri on devices.

What will Siri Mode in the camera app potentially offer?

Thankfully though, it looks like that is going to change with iOS 27, out this year.

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The latest report suggests the assistant won’t just appear in its own app and as a chatbot, but it might also be baked into the native Camera app, too.

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg (via 9to5Mac), there could be a new Siri Camera Mode added to the camera app, sitting alongside the Photo and Video modes and highlighted by a redesigned shutter button featuring the Apple Intelligence logo.

The Bloomberg report said: “Apple Inc. is planning to embed artificial intelligence more deeply into the iPhone’s camera app, adding a new Siri mode alongside the standard photo and video options in its upcoming iOS 27 operating system.”

Gurman added that Apple is planning to add the Visual Intelligence feature to the camera app itself. Currently, Visual Intelligence can be accessed via the Camera Control, Action Button, Lock Screen or Control Centre, depending on what you’ve set up.

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It was also noted in Gurman’s report that Siri mode in the camera will add additional features to Visual Intelligence. Gurman said it would include “the ability to scan a nutrition label on food packaging to log dietary information”, for example.

The news comes after the Apple expert previously reported that three new features would be coming to the Photos app with iOS 27, including Expand, Enhance and Reframe.

Nothing is confirmed as yet, of course, but thankfully it’s not too long to wait until WWDC26 where we should learn more details.