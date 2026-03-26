Apple CarPlay just got a feature update we've been waiting for – but the best is still to come

Quick Summary The latest iPhone software includes some updates in iOS 26.4 that brings improvements for Apple CarPlay. That includes support for third-party chatbots and a new widget for ambient music.

Apple has released iOS 26.4, ushering in a range of changes for your iPhone, including some new features for Apple CarPlay. Importantly, it brings in the changes that will allow CarPlay to use third-party voice assistants and adds a new widget to the offering.

We first caught wind of Apple's plan to support other AI chatbots in February, with that support now unlocked. While Siri will remain the default system, there will be the option to launch other voice systems, such as ChatGPT or Gemini when driving.

However, there are a couple of stipulations, with Siri still being very much at the forefront of voice interactions with CarPlay.

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Instead, other voice services will be able to launch within their own app and the interaction must take place via voice only. This makes sense in a driving context, but it means you'll be able to launch Gemini and start asking questions, adding a new dimension to your in-car options.

While this means that Apple CarPlay will support them, it's still down to the manufacturers to adapt their apps to conform before anything will actually be available.

While that's the major change to CarPlay in iOS 26.4 – and something that many will benefit from over the coming months as the app changes fall into place – it's not the only new thing for users.

What else has been added to CarPlay – and what's yet to come?

Apple has also added a new widget. Widgets are quite new to Apple CarPlay and the new option is for ambient music, allowing a quick tap into mood-based playlists, like Chill, Productivity or Sleep, according to 9to5Mac.

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While you might not actually want a Sleep playlist while driving, it's an interesting shortcut option, although it's likely that most drivers will have quick access to playlists already.

Apple CarPlay is also laying the foundations for the arrival of in-car video with iOS 26.4, something we previously hear about through the beta. It's thought that CarPlay will let you have access to Apple TV when not driving, so those charging an EV can catch up with the latest blockbuster hits on the streaming service.

Currently there's no sign of Apple TV support, so it looks like that feature is not quite ready, but we can always hope that Apple enables it at some point in the near future.