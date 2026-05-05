iPhone finally supports encrypted RCS for better Android messaging – here's why that matters

Quick Summary Apple is thought to be supporting end-to-end encryption in RCS messaging with iOS 26.5. That will mean greater security for those messaging between iPhone and Android.

Apple is preparing to add end-to-end encryption for RCS messaging between iPhone and Android devices, so those messages will be as secure as native messages sent with iMessage or Google Messages.

The messaging situation between iPhone and Android has been a bit of a mess for years. While Apple was quick to evolve iMessage to a more complete messaging system, it was locked away for iPhone users only.

Google in the meantime adopted RCS messaging, designed to be a universal messaging protocol that supported chat functions – and moved beyond the previous SMS system. But the two didn't play nice together.

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Support for RCS was long discussed between the two brands, but confirmation finally came in 2023 that it would be supported by Apple. The problem, however, was encryption, lacking the end-to-end encryption that native systems benefit from.

Now though, according to 9to5Google, that's coming with iOS 26.5, said to have appeared in beta form in the latest release candidate.

Why is encrypted RCS messaging important?

This is important, because it means that messaging using RCS between iPhone and Android will be encrypted, so only the sender and receiver will be able to read the message and no one else along the chain will be able to.

It was previously thought that this encryption would appear with iOS 26.3, but now it looks like it will finally arrive when iOS 26.5 drops.

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The delay in supporting encryption is down to Apple using the default RCS profile up to this point, rather than using Google's encryption. The evolution of Universal Profile 3.0 from the GSMA has put the pieces in place so that Apple can deploy encryption using a universal standard, rather a proprietary Google solution.

For some parts of the world, the evolution of RCS messaging on iPhone came too late, with many phone owners choosing to use WhatsApp instead.

Even with this latest addition, iMessage users are still expected to see green bubbles when chatting with Android users.