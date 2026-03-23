Your Samsung Galaxy phone getting Apple AirDrop support soon – QuickShare plans confirmed

Quick Summary Samsung Galaxy phones and iPhones may finally become compatible. That's because a new feature could link the two brands like never before.

The head-to-head between Samsung phones and iPhones is a tale as old as time. The two brands have been battling for the industry top spot for generations, with many siding staunchly with one or the other.

Up to now, the ability to share content between the two systems has been relatively convoluted. But a new initiative launching today could make that process a whole lot smoother.

That's because a new feature called AirDrop over Quick Share is coming, and it stands to unite the two systems. The feature should be fairly easy to understand from the name alone – AirDrop is Apple's system for sharing content quickly and seamlessly among its devices, and Quick Share is the Android equivalent.

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According to the report on 9to5Google, the feature will debut on Samsung Galaxy S26 series devices today, with the early rollout kicking off in Korea. That will come to the USA later in the week, with other regions including Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, Latin America, North America, Southeast Asia and Taiwan also set to enjoy it.

There's also said to be support for other devices in the Galaxy ecosystem, though there's no word on when that will arrive. It's worth noting that Samsung won't enable the new feature by default, though – users will need to head into their Quick Settings to enable 'Share with Apple devices'.

(Image credit: Future)

It's also not a new feature, with it debuting as part of the Google Pixel 10 launch last year. However, seeing the functionality expand to Samsung handsets should be seen as a good sign for all Android phone users.

Having two of the biggest players on the platform utilising the feature makes it much more widely accessible, and should encourage others to follow suit. That's a tantalising prospect for me, as someone who uses an Android device with a MacOS laptop. For as long as I can remember, the sharing of devices has been a real pain point, but it looks like that's finally going to disappear.