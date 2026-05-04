Samsung Galaxy Glasses incoming – here's what we know so far

Quick Summary Samsung is rumoured to be working on two pairs of smart glasses due to be released in 2027. The first, dubbed Jinju has no display, while the second, Haean, should feature a micro-LED screen.

Samsung appears to be working on not one but two pairs of Android XR-powered smart glasses due for release relatively soon.

According to sources of Android Headlines, we can expect to see these new Samsung glasses arrive in 2027. They will come in two forms, each differing in price and feature sets.

The first, dubbed code name "Jinju", will be a more simple set of glasses akin to the current Ray-Ban Meta offering. These will not feature a screen but should offer voice controls using AI on the connected Samsung phone.

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The second, code named "Haean", should be more expensive but could come with an augmented reality screen thanks to a micro-LED display. Samsung, as a display manufacturer, was always expected to offer a screen-toting pair of glasses at some point – here's hoping the wait is due to the perfecting of that screen offering.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The Samsung Galaxy Glasses are expected to arrive as the follow-up to the Galaxy XR, which is an Android-powered mixed reality headset, more in the style of the Apple Vision Pro. While these will fit into that line of wearables, they will be far more mobile and design led – running on the Android XR platform.

The glasses leaked in the images here are the Samsung Jinju, which can be seen to feature dual lens cameras but are not expected to have a display. This is reserved for the more premium model. That should mean these remain lighter and more efficient on battery performance.

Google is working on its own smart glasses which will also run on that XR platform. So expect it to be well refined and ready for Android friendly integrations right from launch. Also expect to hear more about the Android XR platform, and Google glasses, at the Google I/O 2026 event next month.

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How much will the Samsung glasses cost?

The Samsung Jinju glasses, without display, are claimed to be priced at between $379 and $499.

The Samsung Haear glasses, featuring that micro-LED display, should go for between $600 and $900 a pair.

The company is expected to launch the glasses publicly in 2027.