Samsung Galaxy Glasses will have at least one big specs advantage over rival Ray-Bans – and come as sunglasses
The first Android XR smart glasses from Samsung might also launch this year
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Samsung could introduce its first pair of smart glasses this year.
According to a new report, the Android XR-powered Galaxy Glasses could have a much bigger battery than the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses.
If you’re in the market for smart glasses, then the most obvious options to consider right now are either the Ray-Ban Meta or Oakley Meta Glasses. Both look like typical glasses, in their respective styles, while adding a number of smart features that make them considerably more useful than your average Wayfarers.
However, there might soon be a new, big name contender in this field, and rumour has it, they could come with better battery life than the Ray-Bans.
What could Samsung's smart glasses offer?
According to a report by Sammobile, Samsung could launch its Galaxy Glasses this year, which will not only be the company’s first smart pair, but they'll apparently have a 245mAh battery.Article continues below
For context, the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses are thought to have a battery capacity of 154mAh, so that would give Samsung’s Galaxy Glasses quite the advantage in this department.
Elsewhere, the Galaxy Glasses are claimed to be coming in a sunglasses variant and come in a number of colours and styles, though it is not clear what these will be.
Samsung has confirmed it is working with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, so it's expected there will be a couple of styles designed in collaboration with those eyewear brands.
Hopefully, that'll include Gentle Monster's excellent Soho 01 [pictured].
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In terms of other specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Glasses are rumoured to have an eye-level camera, which could feature a 12-megapixel sensor, while microphones and speakers are expected.
There is also thought to be a touch-senstive control area, as you might expect, while Android XR is said to be powering the glasses with Gemini on board to help with AI tasks.
For now, there is no word on when the Samsung Galaxy Glasses might make an appearance, but with the company typically announcing its smartwatches at the end of summer, it’s possible the smart glasses could also debut then, too. We will keep you posted.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
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