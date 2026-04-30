Your phone will help you find that killer outfit in your wardrobe – even lets you try on your clothes virtually

Quick Summary Google has announced it is bringing a new AI feature to Google Photos that will let you build a digital wardrobe, automatically scanning your pictures to catalogue your clothes. You will also be able to virtually try on clothes and build mood boards for your outfits. The feature will roll out this summer on Android and iPhone, with Android first.

We've all been there: standing in front of a wardrobe packed with clothes, absolutely convinced we have nothing to wear. Well don’t worry, because there's a fix coming for this daily issue, and there’s a good chance you won’t even need to download a new app to take advantage.

Google has announced its Photos app will be getting a new AI-powered feature this summer that will transform your existing photo library into an organised digital wardrobe. Rather than requiring you to manually log every item you own (thank god, I’d be there all day), the update will see the feature automatically scan through your photos and pull out the clothing you've been snapped wearing over the years, cataloguing it all into a dedicated wardrobe collection.

Once your digital closet is assembled, you can browse everything at once or filter by category – think tops, bottoms, jewellery and more – which will no doubt be very handy for rediscovering pieces you'd completely forgotten about. Remember that shirt you bought on holiday three years ago and then buried under seventeen other shirts?

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What else will the 'wardrobe' feature be able to do?

The feature goes beyond a simple inventory tool, though. You’ll be able to mix and match items to build outfits and save them to themed digital moodboards. You could have separate boards for work looks, summer weddings, or an upcoming holiday for example. For those who have multiple Pinterest boards full of various outfit ideas, this feature will likely be a dream come true because it should allow to you plan outfits with clothes you already own.

That’s not all either. The feature’s party trick is virtual try-on. You’ll be able to select the pieces you want to combine and tap "try it on" to see a preview of how the outfit will actually look on you before you commit to getting dressed. Virtual try on features have gradually been appearing in online shopping apps for years, but this feature will at least lets you do it with your own clothes rather than tempting you to buy new ones.

The Google Photos wardrobe feature will roll out on Android first, with iPhone following later in the summer. We will keep you posted on exactly when.