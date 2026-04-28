These are Samsung's first smart glasses – and they look rather familiar

Quick Summary Samsung's first smart glasses have just leaked. The images show off a familiar design for Meta Ray-Ban users.

While the smart glasses space has been relatively dominated by one brand for a while, it looks set to explode soon. There are rumours that several major brands are gearing up to enter the space, which should galvanise more users.

The latest leaked images show off an impending model from Samsung – and it will look very familiar for anyone who has used the Meta Ray-Ban Wayfarer's. While not an exact match, the design used here is pretty darn similar, which should make switching up easy for anyone who wishes to do so.

According to the report from Android Headlines, the model will make use of a Snapdragon AR1 processor, complete with a 155mAh battery. The model is also said to feature a 12MP Sony IMX681 camera on the front, for first-person POV content.

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The model is expected to arrive using the Android XR platform, complete with Gemini AI capabilities. The design is rounded out with bone-conduction speakers in the arms, and photochromic transition lenses.

This isn't a model with displays in the lenses, though that is also said to be in development from the brand. Those are slated for a 2027 launch, according to the same report.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines)

In terms of pricing, there is no concrete information at the moment, though the rumour mill has given us something to work with. Estimates place it somewhere between US$379 (approx. £280 / €325 / AU$530) and US$499 (approx. £370 / €425 / AU$695).

That puts them broadly in line with Meta's pricing structure, though it will of course be dependent on the ongoing pricing crisis happening with certain computing components. The subsequent display model is expected to cost roughly twice as much, though again there could be some variance between now and when that gets released.