Samsung's smart ring with skin temperature tracking and AI health insights just dropped £150 in price
Galaxy Ring is only £250 at EE
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Samsung has been rather quiet about the successor to its smart ring, which makes a deal on its current-generation finger wearable all the sweeter. The Galaxy Ring, which grants access to Samsung's impressive health ecosystem, is now only £250, which is a lot less than its original asking price of £399.
For the price, you get Sleep Coaching based on your sleep data to improve your sleep habits, a comprehensive analysis of your sleep patterns, activities and heart rate activity, cycle tracking, 7-day battery life and more.
Samsung’s Galaxy Ring packs serious health tracking into a tiny titanium design, offering sleep, heart rate, and temperature insights without a subscription. Lightweight, discreet and AI-powered, it’s built for 24/7 wear with up to seven days of battery life.
The Samsung Galaxy Ring packs a surprisingly comprehensive set of features into a tiny form factor, with a focus on passive, all-day health tracking. Built from a lightweight titanium frame, it weighs just 2.3–3g and measures around 2.6mm thick, making it one of the least intrusive wearables you can buy.
Its three-sensor system consists of an accelerometer, an optical heart rate (PPG) sensor, and a skin temperature sensor, enabling continuous monitoring of activity, heart rate, sleep quality, and overnight temperature changes, all of which feed into Samsung Health.
Battery lasts up to 7 days on a single charge, and the ring also supports Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and automatic workout detection, so it can track walks and runs without manual input.
The ring analyses collected data to generate features such as Energy Score, sleep insights, and personalised wellness tips, turning raw metrics into actionable feedback.
Additional touches include gesture controls (such as double-tap for photos), water resistance up to 10ATM/IP68, and a range of sizes and finishes, making it both practical and discreet for 24/7 wear.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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