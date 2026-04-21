This AI sleep companion uses sensors, sound and light to help you sleep – and it looks like an egg!

QUICK SUMMARY Naplabs Solutions has launched the Naptick, an AI-powered sleep coach and companion. Available for pre-order for $149, Naptick uses AI, light, sound and sensors to help you sleep better.

If you’re having trouble falling asleep, this egg-shaped AI sleep companion could help you. Developed by Naplabs Solutions, the Naptick is an AI-powered sleep coach and companion that uses a combination of light, sound and sensors to track and guide your sleep – here’s everything you need to know.

As someone who’s covered sleep for years on T3, I’ve tested many wellness apps, sleep trackers and alarms, all of which are designed to help you sleep better. On my bedside table, I now have a sleep companion and alarm system as it guides me into sleep and relaxation, and wakes me up in the morning in a natural, refreshing way.

The Naptick is a newer device that’s designed to do just that, and then some. The new AI sleep companion is built to support all stages of sleep – before, during and after. Aside from being shaped like an egg (which I love!), it’s very small and can sit on your bedside table to guide you through sleep without taking up too much space.

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The way the Naptick works is with a combination of AI, light, sound and sensors. It learns your sleep patterns and bedroom environment, and adapts overtime to suit your preferences, and to improve your overall sleep quality and quantity.

(Image credit: Naptick)

Starting with light, the Naptick has multi-coloured LED lights that simulate sleep. Similar to a wake up light , the device’s lights signal when it’s time to relax and sleep by changing the colour and brightness at a specific time. It also offers guided pre-sleep routines, including breathing support and meditation, which uses a mix of light and audio.

Speaking of audio, the Naptick is packed full of sleep soundscapes to help you fall asleep. The sensors monitor the temperature, CO2, humidity and light in your bedroom and report these findings in the Naptick app so you can make changes to better suit your sleep needs.

(Image credit: Naptick)

With the Naptick app and device, you also get an AI Sleep Coach which can talk you through your sleep analytics and help you make improvements. What’s great about this is you can decide how much interaction you want, so you can get Naptick to be extremely engaging and guided or more hands-off.

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As mentioned, I use a sleep companion for bed every night and it’s one of my favourite things in my bedroom. I’m glad this type of technology is being introduced and developed by more brands. The Naptick is a great example of that, and it’s more affordable than other AI sleep coaches I’ve tried.