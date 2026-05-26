Aqara’s most advanced smart lock yet works with almost every door type – including glass
There are three different versions depending on what door you have
QUICK SUMMARY
Aqara has launched the new U500 smart lock series in the UK, including dedicated versions for gates, glass doors and traditional doors.
All three models support fingerprint unlocking, NFC, Matter compatibility and Apple Home Keys, with prices ranging from £279.98 to £299.99.
Aqara has launched its latest smart lock range in the UK, arriving in three different versions depending on your door type. Across the U500 range, users get support for fingerprint unlocking, NFC, passcodes, app control and voice assistants, alongside full Matter compatibility for easier smart home integration.
The launch follows shortly after Aqara unveiled the U400 smart lock in the US, although that model still hasn’t arrived in the UK yet. Whilst the U400 focuses on Ultra-Wideband technology for automatic hands-free unlocking, the new U500 series is all about wider door compatibility – including options for glass doors, gates and more traditional entrance setups.
As mentioned, the range includes three models – the Aqara Smart Gate Lock U500, Aqara Smart Glass Door Lock U500 and Aqara Smart Rim Lock U500. Pricing ranges between £279.98 and £299.99 depending on the version, and all three are available now through Aqara’s online store.
The Gate Lock U500 is built specifically for iron gates and grille-style doors, whilst the Glass Door Lock U500 is tailored for glass door installations where standard smart locks often won’t work. Meanwhile, the Rim Lock U500 features a front-and-back surface-mounted design that doesn’t require a mortise, making it a much easier upgrade for many standard entrance and interior doors.
Despite their different designs, all three locks share the same core features and unlocking methods. Alongside fingerprint recognition and app controls, one of the biggest highlights is support for Apple Home Keys. This allows users to add their house key directly into Apple Wallet and unlock the door with a simple tap using an iPhone or Apple Watch.
The locks are also built for outdoor use thanks to IP65-rated durability, and Aqara says battery life can last up to seven months depending on usage.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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