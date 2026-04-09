Aqara’s new smart sensor is its most advanced yet – and it's finally available to buy

QUICK SUMMARY Aqara's new Multi-State Sensor (P100) is available to buy after first launching at CES. It's a smart home sensor that can operate either as an object monitoring sensor (detecting movement, tilt, vibration and falls) or as a door/window open-close sensor. Available for £29.99/$49.99 from Aqara’s website, it also comes in white or grey.

After first announcing it at CES, Aqara has officially launched its new Multi-State Sensor (P100). Unlike traditional contact sensors that simply detect when a door or window opens, the P100 features multiple sensing capabilities, enabling smarter triggers and far more flexible use cases around the home.

It arrives alongside a wave of new smart sensors we’ve seen recently, including Aqara’s own Presence Multi-Sensor FP300, but the two devices serve very different purposes. The FP300 focuses on room-level presence detection, using PIR and 60 GHz mmWave radar to tell when someone is in a space – even if they’re sitting still. On the other hand, the P100 is more of a multi-purpose event and state sensor, designed for tasks like door and window monitoring or tracking objects that move, tilt or shift position.

The Aqara Multi-State Sensor P100 is available to buy now for £29.99/$49.99 from Aqara’s website, and it comes in white or grey so it can blend easily into your home's style.

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(Image credit: Aqara)

The P100 lets you choose between two operating modes depending on how you want to use it – Object Monitoring and Open/Close Monitoring. In Object Monitoring mode, the sensor can detect movement, tilt, vibration, falls and orientation changes in 3D space. Open/Close Monitoring allows it to function more like a traditional sensor, accurately detecting every time a door or window is opened or closed. You can’t run both modes at the same time, but switching between them is quick and simple.

Installation is straightforward, allowing users to peel and stick it onto the surface you want to monitor. The sensor also offers 10 adjustable sensitivity levels across all monitoring modes, plus a configurable reporting interval ranging from five seconds to five minutes.

The P100 supports Matter, meaning it can integrate with platforms such as Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and SmartThings. Through the Aqara app, you can also view a detailed history of events, including movement, tilt and open/close activity. These logs are turned into visual charts, making it easier to spot patterns or unusual activity at a glance.

(Image credit: Aqara)