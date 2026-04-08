British watch brand launches official Ozzy Osbourne tribute watch – but you'll have to act fast to snag one

Quick Summary An official horological tribute to Ozzy Osbourne has just launched. Split Watches will make just 50 units of The Ozzy, available from next month.

While we all love the best watches for their good looks and engineering prowess, there are some which also look to make the world around them a little better. It's something I've always thought with Split Watches, which donates to mental health charities for every watch sold.

Now, the brand has unveiled the official Ozzy Osbourne tribute watch, with 100% of the profits from sales being donated to MusiCares. That's a charity which is designed to support the health and wellbeing of the music community, and is something Ozzy and wife, Sharon Osbourne, have supported for a long time.

(Image credit: Split Watches)

“We’re delighted that Split Watches created such a thoughtful piece that truly captures Ozzy’s spirit," Sharon said.

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Under the hood, the piece is much the same as you'd find from the other models in the MC collection. That includes a Seiko automatic chronograph movement inside, with a Ceramod+ case and an FKM strap built for comfort.

Here, the sub-dials are coloured in the iconic purple hue associated with Ozzy's band, Black Sabbath, and are made to look like his glasses. The cross symbol at 12 o'clock is also representative of the necklace worn by the icon over the years.

(Image credit: Split Watches)

All-in-all, it feels like a fantastic tribute to an icon of both music and popular culture more broadly. As a long-time Ozzy fan, I can only echo the sentiments shared by Split's co-founder, Dara Amjadi, "These were the posters on my wall growing up. The records that shaped what I wanted to do with my life. Music like that stays with you. It’s part of who you become.”

But as I said at the start, with Split Watches, it's about more than just face value. Speaking of his time on reality TV, Amjadi says, "He showed that vulnerability isn’t a weight meant to hold people down – it’s a force that can set everyone free. By owning every flaw, every struggle, and every unfiltered moment, he gave people permission to do the same."

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It's a legacy which stretches across decades, genres and generations, and this feels like a brilliant tribute. Priced at £2,350 / US$2,960 (approx. €2,700 / AU$4,475) and limited to just 50 pieces, you'll have to act fast to get your hands on one of these. Sales start on 14 May 2026.