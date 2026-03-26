This single-hand MeisterSinger watch comes alive at night

QUICK SUMMARY MeisterSinger has revealed a new single-hand watch, this time with an emphasis on enhanced night time illumination. Driven by an automatic movement, the Archao has a 43mm steel case with DLC finish and three dial colour options, each with a corresponding leather strap. Priced at €2,390, it's available now.

Single-hand watch specialist MeisterSinger has revealed a new model called the Archao, and it’s a beauty.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, MeisterSinger is a family-managed company based in Germany, and since 2001 has built mechanical watches that blend Swiss-made quality with the unusual, single-hand design – something that harks back to the early days of watchmaking, since minute and second hands came later.

Available in three colour schemes, the Archao takes its name from the Greek archaios, meaning “primal” or “original”, which is fitting for a company that sets itself apart by exclusively designing watches that tell the time with a single hand.

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The Archao features a large, 43mm stainless steel case with black DLC (diamond-like carbon) finish. Dial options include black, blue and red, accompanied by leather straps of black, tan and red respectively. The same colour ways are also available with a polished stainless steel case, for a brighter and less stealthy aesthetic.

(Image credit: MeisterSinger)

Protected by a sapphire crystal, the dial has a finely grained finish that gives a sense of texture, especially when caught in the right light. Or when illuminated at night, since a major feature of the Archao is its illumination, which is used on every numeral and hour marker, as well as the single hand.

How the needle-shaped hand glows is particularly impressive, with its outline made up of white LumiBlocks, which store light during the day and emit it at night. Keeping focus on each hour rather than every passing minute, the Archao’s illumination draws focus to the hour markers and away from the smaller 15, 30 and 45 marks in-between.

The watch is driven by a Sellita SW200 automatic mechanical movement with 38 hours of power reserve. Water resistance is 50 metres, but we’d recommend swapping out the leather strap before submerging the Archao.

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(Image credit: MeisterSinger)

Turn the Archao around and you’re greeted by a printed exhibition glass back. The model name appears as a transparent script through which you can catch a glimpse of the movement within. This is set against the red and orange lava flow of a volcano-inspired background.

Priced at €2,290 for the polished case (€2,390 for the black DLC version), the MeisterSinger Archao is available now.